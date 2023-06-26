Who won KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023? Final leaderboard explored

China's Ruoning Yin won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 with a score of -8. Yin won her second tournament on the LPGA Tour and her first major at the Baltusrol course.

Yin was able to recover from a +2 second round, which was difficult for most of the field. She went from strength to strength to close with a bogey-free fourth round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Among her four birdies on the day was the one she sensationally made on the 18th hole to secure the title with her last shot.

LPGA @LPGA Ruoning Yin is a major champion! Ruoning Yin is a major champion! 👊 https://t.co/GVyATORWmn

In second place in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was Japan's Yuka Saso (-7), who was neck and neck with Yin for almost the entire KPMG Women's PGA Championship. In the end, her one bogey in the fourth round, without which she could have forced a playoff, took its toll.

A quintet of players tied for third place in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Carlota Ciganda, (with the best fourth round of the tournament -7, tied with France's Perrine Delacour), Anna Nordqvist, Megan Khang, Xiyu Lin and Stephanie Meadow finished with a score of -6.

The LPGA Tour's new sensation, the 'super rookie' Rose Zhang, had another outstanding performance. In her second appearance as a professional, she finished T8 with -5.

Zhang started the fourth round strong, playing the front nine with four birdies and scoring -4. But then she did not have the same luck and could not stay close to the leaders, playing the back nine for par.

Another great performance for Rose Zhang at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who started the round as the leader and was the only player who had managed to score under 70 in the first three rounds, could not keep pace and could only score +3 this Sunday. This led to her finishing T11.

2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Included are the players who finished in the Top 25.

1 Ruoning Yin -8

2 YukaSaso -7

T3 Carlota Ciganda -6

T3 Anna Nordqvist -6

T3 Megan Khang -6

T3 Xiyu Lin -6

T3 Stephanie Meadow -6

T8 Ayaka Furue -5

T8 Rose Zhang -5

T8 Jenny Shin -5

T11 Perrine Delacour -4

T11 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4

T11 Leona Maguire -4

14 Grace Kim -3

T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2

T15 Allisen Corpuz -2

T15 Brooke M. Henderson -2

T15 Sarah Schmelzel -2

T15 Lauren Coughlin -2

T20 Hyo Joo Kim -1

T20 Linn Grant -1

T20 Minjee Lee -1

T20 Jin Young Ko -1

T24 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T24 InGee Chun E

T24 Marissa Steen E

T24 Mel Reid E

T24 Gabriela Ruffels E

T24 Mina Harigae E

