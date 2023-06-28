Who is Anita Brown? Davido baby mama cheating scandal explained as leaked texts go viral 

Famous singer, Davido has made his way into the spotlight after Anita Brown, a lady based in the US, claimed she is the singer’s new baby mama. All of the mess happened after Anita took to several social media platforms, like Twitter, to share the news, along with a video of her taking a pregnancy test.

She then released a bunch of screenshots of texts between her and the singer and also claimed that the duo has been meeting each other since 2017. Furthermore, after getting slammed by the netizens where several people accused her of using Davido’s name for clout, she clapped back and shared a series of Instagram stories claiming that she was always famous, as she said:

“I’m a female who doesn’t like sitting in cars worth less than 100k. I have over 2 million dollars in property, I own a community. If I ever need money, it is because it’s a lot going on and that comes with being an entrepreneur.”

All of these clarifications came with a bunch of screenshots from her chats with the singer, where she also claimed that she never knew that he was a married man. She claimed that the musician’s social media page never looked like he had a family.

Anita Brown is an entrepreneur, speaker, and transformational coach. While not much is known about Davido’s baby mama, she is a known businesswoman in the USA and runs a Spotify podcast called “Conduit to Purpose.”

Naija @Naija_PR This is why Davido is trending This is why Davido is trending https://t.co/ZLiwuypSUy

Davido’s baby mama is also involved in other businesses like Elite Swin USA and Damsel with No Stress: More about the US woman and her accusations against the singer

As Anita Brown released several texts with Davido, she also shared her many exchanges with Clarks, the singer’s cousin. In the texts, Clarks was assuring the US-based woman to take money. He also claimed that he would try to advise the singer to let her keep the baby.

Furthermore, the many conversations between the US lady showed her having a super cordial relationship with the singer until he got to know about the baby. Again, through her texts, she also claimed that it was never just a one-night stand, as they had a serious relationship after meeting in Dubai.

While many details have not yet been revealed about the singer’s baby mama, it has been known that the businesswoman has a number of ventures. A few of them are Elite Swim USA, Damsel with No Stress, and Blvd Baes.

On the other hand, social media users were also quick to notice how a few of Davido’s songs had Anita’s mention, as his song, Assurance, has lines:

“Call Anita oh, tell am make she come dey go far away, far away. Me I no dey do again."

Furthermore, the singer has not yet responded to the accusation nor clarified if the news was trustworthy. Davido, who was born in 1992, has four more kids, two boys, and two girls. The singer confirmed his marriage to Chioma Rowland in March 2023.

Poll : 0 votes