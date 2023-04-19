Who is Ramit Sethi? Meet the entrepreneur behind Netflix's How to Get Rich

The author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich, Ramit Sethi, is coming to Netflix with his own show, as per the latest announcement by the streaming service. Well-known in the finance community, Ramit Sethi is a financial advisor and author, popular for his 2009 work, I Will Teach You to Be Rich, which became a New York Times Bestseller.

The non-fiction show will focus on Sethi as he takes a six-week journey advising people in the U.S., including New York and California, on finances and how to conserve it. He will try to help people with budgeting, saving, paying off debt, and wealth creation, things that the advisor is proficient at.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the show titled How to Get Rich. It seems to have already drawn in quite a fanfare. The eight-episode series will premiere on Netflix on April 18, 2023, which also happens to be National Tax Day.

Who is Ramit Sethi, and what is his show about?

Ramit Sethi grew up in a middle-class family in California, where he attended Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, CA. He graduated in 2004 from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Arts (Information & Society) in Science, Technology & Society with a minor in Psychology. He was always inclined towards finances and decided to take that to the next level with his meticulous study of wealth.

Initially, he used his first scholarship money to trade stocks, which failed. But this financial loss encouraged Sethi to learn more about how money worked. After doing enough research about the subject, he started to share his wealth of knowledge online on a new website, iwillteachyoutoberich.com, which he created during his time at Stanford.

His ultimate fame came with the 2009 book I Will Teach You to Be Rich, which helped several people start businesses and create wealth. He also ran a podcast about the same, which will now be the subject of the new Netflix show. As for Sethi's personal life, in 2018, he married Cassandra Campa.

His financial advice, which may seem on the side of extreme at times, has been appreciated by a lot of people across the world, especially because of its effectiveness and practicality. For instance, Ramit Sethi, while discussing with CNBC about relationships and finances, said:

"A lot of experts in money tell people that they should talk about money on the first date...I’m like, ‘Have you ever been on a first date? What are you talking about?’ You don’t talk about your IRA when you’re having the first drink...I think there are natural, pivotal moments where it makes perfect sense to talk about money."

Speaking about How to Get Rich, Ramit Sethi told The Hollywood Reporter:

"Traditional money advice is about saying 'no': No lattes, no vacations, no fun. I believe money is about saying YES to a Rich Life,...I'm excited to be launching How to Get Rich on Netflix to share my approach to saving more, investing more and spending more on the things you love with a broader audience."

Ramit Sethi will soon be available with his treasure trove of knowledge on Netflix with How to Get Rich. Stay tuned.

