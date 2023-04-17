How to Get Rich on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot. and more details explored

The new Netflix series, How to Get Rich will be released on the streaming platform on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

The series, which is based on the 2009 book, I Will Teach You To Be Rich, by Ramit Sethi, will be hosted by the author, who will be seen traveling across the United States and enlightening common people on how to make the best use of their money.

In a statement about the upcoming series, Sethi said that traditional money advice was all about saying no to lattes, vacations, and fun. However, he noted that believes that money is all about saying "Yes to a Rich Life."

He added that he was excited to share his approach to saving, investing, and spending more on "things you love" with his viewers. An additional cherry on top for viewers in the US is that the series is being released on Tax Day when money will be on most of their minds.

How to Get Rich host, Ramit Sethi is an expert financial advisor

The show will have eight episodes, all of which will be released on Netflix all at once. Sethi's mantra for leading a financially healthy life is to save more, invest more, and spend more on the things a person loves.

The official trailer for the series was released on March 22, 2023.

The official synopsis of How to Get Rich:

"Money holds power over us — but it doesn't have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives."

Money is something that is constantly in the mind of a person with a livelihood. A person grinds for a whole month before finally getting paid. While some binge shop and spend on unnecessary commodities, others prefer to save.

Life is unpredictable so saving money is a way to be prepared for the future. But even saving money is a rare skill.

Some take saving money to the next level and completely eliminate their need for worldly pleasures. Many are wise. Not only do they save big, but they spend wisely and get rewarded with security and financial cushion in the long run.

How to Get Rich Host/money guru Ramit Sethi described the show as "Think Queer Eye for money or Marie Kondo for money". He even expressed his excitement about having a show on Netflix.

In a recent interview with Meb Faber Research, he said:

"Think Queer Eye for money or Marie Kondo for money. And the magic of money is that there hasn’t been a TV show on money in over a decade. That’s because it’s really hard. People think of money as boring. They think of it as restrictive.

He further stated:

"They think of some old dude with a pocket protector busting out his Excel spreadsheet. I don’t want to watch that. I literally, Ramit Sethi, do not want to watch somebody doing financial analysis on TV. That’s not what I turn on Netflix-"

Who is Ramit Sethi?

Born on June 30, 1982, Sethi graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Arts (Information & Society) in Science, Technology & Society with a minor in Psychology in 2004. A year later, he received a Master of Arts in Sociology (Social Psychology and Interpersonal Processes), also from Stanford.

He is a renowned American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed personal finance adviser. He wrote the 2009 New York Times Best Seller, I Will Teach You to Be Rich, and founded GrowthLab.com. In 2015, he raised over $350,000 for the non-profit Pencils of Promise.

How to Get Rich will be released on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

