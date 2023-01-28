"Being offended by general advice": Marie Kondo gives up tidying up controversy explained 

Lifestyle icon Marie Kondo recently admitted to not having a clutter-free household as one might believe. The tidying up guru shared that her priorities have dramatically changed since the birth of her third child. Netizens have since taken to social media to express joy over the seemingly perfect influencer, admitting that she is just the same as us regular folks.
For those unversed, Marie Kondo has reigned on social media platforms and book shelves since the release of her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. After becoming a beloved figure online, she starred in the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.
Since gaining notoriety in pop culture, she also became a meme and her name was transformed into a verb. Several people made umpteenth amount of hilarious jokes online with her signature catchphrases like- “This one sparks joy. This one does not spark joy.”
Recently, the 38 year old admitted that despite being known for keeping a clean surroundings, this is not the reality of her day-to-day life. As her family has grown, Kondo admitted that her priorities have shifted. According to the Washington Post, Marie Kondo said in a recent event:
“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times. I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”
The Tokyo-native admitted that having to take care of three children has taken up the majority of her time, not giving her a chance to tidy things up at home. She added:
“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life.”
Netizens react to Marie Kondo’s latest revelation
Internet users were initially thrown back by Kondo revealing that she has not been “Marie Kondo-ing” her residence. However, others were thrilled to learn that she wishes to prioritize her time with her children at the point of life she is currently in. Several people noted that the lifestyle guru always preached to do what sparked joy and Marie Kondo found something else which brought the same feeling, that was not tidying up. A few reactions to her recent statement read:
Who is Marie Kondo married to?
The bestselling author is married to Takumi Kawahara. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Since his wife’s rise to fame, he quit his job and began working as her manager. The two have since worked together and launched their own company, KonMari Media Inc., in 2015.
She met her husband in an elevator while the two were college students. Kondo revealed that she was attracted to the nametag her now-husband was wearing which read Dream. Although they exchanged numbers, they did not communicate with each other until years later.
The pair are parents to three children, two girls and a boy. She gave birth to her third child in 2021 and it seems like her priorities have changed ever since.