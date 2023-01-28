"Being offended by general advice": Marie Kondo gives up tidying up controversy explained 

Lifestyle icon Marie Kondo recently admitted to not having a clutter-free household as one might believe. The tidying up guru shared that her priorities have dramatically changed since the birth of her third child. Netizens have since taken to social media to express joy over the seemingly perfect influencer, admitting that she is just the same as us regular folks.

Jenny @aaronfan1256 @joshua_boe Vindication for what? She never forced you to do anything. Being offended by general advice that is not directed at you is so weird to say the least. @joshua_boe Vindication for what? She never forced you to do anything. Being offended by general advice that is not directed at you is so weird to say the least.

For those unversed, Marie Kondo has reigned on social media platforms and book shelves since the release of her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. After becoming a beloved figure online, she starred in the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

Since gaining notoriety in pop culture, she also became a meme and her name was transformed into a verb. Several people made umpteenth amount of hilarious jokes online with her signature catchphrases like- “This one sparks joy. This one does not spark joy.”

Recently, the 38 year old admitted that despite being known for keeping a clean surroundings, this is not the reality of her day-to-day life. As her family has grown, Kondo admitted that her priorities have shifted. According to the Washington Post, Marie Kondo said in a recent event:

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times. I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

The Tokyo-native admitted that having to take care of three children has taken up the majority of her time, not giving her a chance to tidy things up at home. She added:

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life.”

Netizens react to Marie Kondo’s latest revelation

Internet users were initially thrown back by Kondo revealing that she has not been “Marie Kondo-ing” her residence. However, others were thrilled to learn that she wishes to prioritize her time with her children at the point of life she is currently in. Several people noted that the lifestyle guru always preached to do what sparked joy and Marie Kondo found something else which brought the same feeling, that was not tidying up. A few reactions to her recent statement read:

em/zainab 🌷 @eminwords white people’s obsession with (hating) marie kondo is simply weird. she just told y’all to prioritise joy and things that bring you joy in your lives, and suddenly she’s your arch nemesis. white people’s obsession with (hating) marie kondo is simply weird. she just told y’all to prioritise joy and things that bring you joy in your lives, and suddenly she’s your arch nemesis.

Erika W. Smith @erikawynn people act like Marie Kondo held them at gunpoint and forced them to burn their books when her suggestions are all things like "maybe throwing out all those expired coupons in your drawer might make your life a little easier? if you love your expired coupons though enjoy them!!" people act like Marie Kondo held them at gunpoint and forced them to burn their books when her suggestions are all things like "maybe throwing out all those expired coupons in your drawer might make your life a little easier? if you love your expired coupons though enjoy them!!"

Brittney Morris (Preorder THE JUMP: out 3/7/23) @BrittneyMMorris Marie Kondo could hire a nanny for each kid and have everyone believe she has it all together because she’s just better than us, but instead she was honest about spending time with her kids sparking more joy than having a perfect home. I love her for it. Marie Kondo could hire a nanny for each kid and have everyone believe she has it all together because she’s just better than us, but instead she was honest about spending time with her kids sparking more joy than having a perfect home. I love her for it.

♥️Selwyn Apologist, Bree Stan💙 @deannareads Marie Kondo’s entire brand was essentially, “do what makes you happy and comfortable at your own pace” and people took that personally. She never forced anyone to get rid of anything, she encouraged people who wanted cleaner homes to clean in a way that made them happy Marie Kondo’s entire brand was essentially, “do what makes you happy and comfortable at your own pace” and people took that personally. She never forced anyone to get rid of anything, she encouraged people who wanted cleaner homes to clean in a way that made them happy

Veronica Peshterianu ❄️ @VeroHime Genuinely don't understand why people are so pressed by Marie Kondo saying that she reprioritized her time. It's a good thing, this is a good message. There are times in your life where tidying is a priority. And then there are times in your life where it is not. Genuinely don't understand why people are so pressed by Marie Kondo saying that she reprioritized her time. It's a good thing, this is a good message. There are times in your life where tidying is a priority. And then there are times in your life where it is not. https://t.co/a0dkJYJtX6

bettina @bettinamak everyone is so deeply weird about marie kondo everyone is so deeply weird about marie kondo

It was about thoughtful ownership and not holding on to things that don’t serve you or bring you joy



But y’all read headlines meant to make you mad and you stayed mad for *years* Joshua “Daddy Apron” Berwald @joshua_boe VINDICATION IS MINE. VINDICATION IS MINE. https://t.co/YkWAMEg4di The Marie Kondo hate is so boring. None of her “rules” were prescriptiveIt was about thoughtful ownership and not holding on to things that don’t serve you or bring you joyBut y’all read headlines meant to make you mad and you stayed mad for *years* twitter.com/joshua_boe/sta… The Marie Kondo hate is so boring. None of her “rules” were prescriptiveIt was about thoughtful ownership and not holding on to things that don’t serve you or bring you joyBut y’all read headlines meant to make you mad and you stayed mad for *years* twitter.com/joshua_boe/sta…

Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins Instead of making fun of Marie Kondo for having a less-than-tidy home now with three kids, you could see her vulnerability as another affirmation that life be life-ing sometimes and we don't stay the same in thoughts or rhythm. Instead of making fun of Marie Kondo for having a less-than-tidy home now with three kids, you could see her vulnerability as another affirmation that life be life-ing sometimes and we don't stay the same in thoughts or rhythm.

Who is Marie Kondo married to?

The bestselling author is married to Takumi Kawahara. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Since his wife’s rise to fame, he quit his job and began working as her manager. The two have since worked together and launched their own company, KonMari Media Inc., in 2015.

She met her husband in an elevator while the two were college students. Kondo revealed that she was attracted to the nametag her now-husband was wearing which read Dream. Although they exchanged numbers, they did not communicate with each other until years later.

The pair are parents to three children, two girls and a boy. She gave birth to her third child in 2021 and it seems like her priorities have changed ever since.

