Who are Marie Kondo's three kids and husband? Inside host's family life ahead of Netflix's Sparking Joy premiere

Netflix star Marie Kondo has stolen the hearts of many with her makeover and clean-up show "Tidying Up".

Now, the most recent addition to her family, her new baby boy has stolen her heart and attention.

Marie is known for sharing tips on how to manage a busy household with a big family and young kids. Here is more about Marie Kondo's family.

Marie introduced the newest addition to her family with a sweet picture on social media. She captioned it, "It's a boy!".

She previously spoke about how as she grew her family, and how her cleaning and home improvement methods grew. Marie has also learned to be more forgiving with herself when it comes to motherhood.

She speaks in her Kimori blog about her growing family and the reason why she has become better at what she does.

Marie is also a best selling author who is a mother to two girls. She met her husband Takumi Kawahara in an elevator while they were college students. Marie was attracted to the nametag he was wearing that read Dream. Although they exchanged information, they did not communicate until years later.

The couple married in 2012. Years later, Takumi decided to make the decision to leave his career and work with his wife as her career manager. Working together as partners and launching KonMari Media Inc. in 2015, the couple have come a long way since.

With that decision came the success that has led them to where they are now. The couple signed a deal with Netflix in 2018 that made Takumi executive producer for Marie Kondo and led to the debut of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. This has allowed them to have a permanent career working together.

‘Sparking Joy’ Trailer: Marie Kondo is Back With a New Netflix Series https://t.co/M03idnNIll pic.twitter.com/147hST1RQp — ♥ Classic TV of the 60s/70s ♥ (@60sTVFan) August 24, 2021

The family has continued to focus on their family and their creative endeavors. There is no question as to what success the future may hold for Marie Kondo.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo will premiere August 31 on Netflix. The reality series will portray Marie Kondo as she helps people and businesses manage work and home life.

