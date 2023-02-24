If you are an avid online shopper, chances are you might have come across the Temu app by now.

Founded in 2022, the company is a Boston-based online marketplace that has taken the market by storm, with the total downloads in the country surpassing the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Furthermore, the online superstore is run by its parent company PDD Holdings Inc. This is the same company that owns Pinduoduo, the Chinese e-commerce site that sells groceries and appliances, among other things.

Temu has become super popular as the company claims to sell affordable products. From dresses being as cheap as $8 to socks costing only $0.89 to bags being as low as $30, the prices of the superstore have stunned the masses.

All of this has contributed to the sudden growth and success of the application, as it was downloaded 24 million times in the last five months.

Temu, which means “team up, price down,” as per the website, was launched in September 2022 and sells everything, from electronics to dresses to even musical instruments.

Temu is a safe and legit e-commerce website

With more than 250 categories to choose from, the e-commerce company is a unique website that has lower prices than Walmart and Amazon. However, there has been a fair amount of skepticism among the users.

These concerns can be put to rest, as the app is backed by a multibillion-dollar company with a ton of global experience in e-commerce. Furthermore, the app also supports several forms of secure payments. From Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and most credit cards, it is safe to say that Temu is legit, just like all other major retailers.

All of this has positively impacted Temu's sales and downloads, as Forbes noted that the company was ranked as No. 1 on Apple’s App Store in 2023.

At the same time, it has also been active when it comes to celebrity endorsements, as singer Jason Derulo and the Kansas City Chiefs receiver and Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster were seen promoting the e-commerce website.

MMBF @MariaMBrittof just placed an order for temu bc it gotta be legit to have an ad during the superbowl right ??? just placed an order for temu bc it gotta be legit to have an ad during the superbowl right ??? https://t.co/zd9CQoHDtQ

Regarding the deals and products available, the application sells products at a much cheaper price than the market. At the same time, the returns and refunds offered by the website have proven to be a game-changer for the e-commerce application.

Furthermore, Temu has also been popular on social media, as close to 300 million people have viewed videos related to the online store. Additionally, after capturing the US market, the application is now available in Canada and has a 30% discount for new users.

Poll : 0 votes