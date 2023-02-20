What happened to James Muhlbauer? Kansas City officer, K-9 and pedestrian killed in deadly crash

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, a Kansas police officer, James Muhlbauer, and his K-9 partner died in a fatal crash. The victims of the collision also included a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

kcpolice @kcpolice Rest In Peace, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.



The partners were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into them while they were on patrol.



Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year.



According to a press release by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ, were killed in the line of duty while they were in their patrol car. The press release said:

"Officer James Muhlbauer and his partner, K-9 Officer Champ, were killed in the line of duty the night of Feb. 15. Muhlbauer and Champ were in their patrol vehicle when a vehicle crashed into them near the intersection of Truman Rd. and Benton Blvd. shortly after 10:15 p.m."

kcpolice @kcpolice There is a police vehicle serving as a memorial in front of police headquarters in honor of Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.



Champ was declared dead at the scene, while James Muhlbauer was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The pedestrian who was hit was later identified as a man in his 50s. He too was declared dead at the scene of the deadly crash.

James Muhlbauer worked for the Kansas City Police Department for 20 years

42-year-old Muhlbauer was in his patrol vehicle with his K-9 partner when another vehicle fatally crashed into them. His K-9 partner, a 3-year-old Dutch Shepard named Champ, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a pedestrian who had been hit.

Officer James Muhlbauer was taken to a hospital where he underwent treatment, but could not be saved. According to a press release by the Kansas City Police Department, the officer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, who served his entire career in patrol, including the last three years in the K-9 Unit.

According to authorities, Champ lived with Muhlbauer, who was a husband and a father. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said, as reported by the Associated Press, that Champ and Muhlbauer enjoyed what they called a "heroes' escort" for the last time. Graves said:

"You live with your dog, your partner, your family lives with your partner. You go to work every day. You train every day. You literally eat, sleep and live with your partner. They're more than just a dog. They are truly the best partners they can have."

Tia Johnson FOX4 KC @TiaJohnsonTV

Champ is the police dog killed alongside his partner Ofc. James Muhlbauer during a crash Wednesday night. HAPPENING NOW: KCPD K9, Champ, is being escorted from NKC Animal Control.Champ is the police dog killed alongside his partner Ofc. James Muhlbauer during a crash Wednesday night. @fox4kc HAPPENING NOW: KCPD K9, Champ, is being escorted from NKC Animal Control. Champ is the police dog killed alongside his partner Ofc. James Muhlbauer during a crash Wednesday night. @fox4kc https://t.co/ZZh1KyKj97

The fatal crash is currently under investigation by the KCPD. According to the press release, authorities are also considering the possibility of "impaired driving by the driver of the striking vehicle." Once the investigation is over, the case will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

James Muhlbauer is the first Kansas City Police Department officer to die in the line of duty since May 2001.

