What did Malu Trevejo do? Singer faces $4 million lawsuit for alleged battery and s*xual misconduct by former employees

Popular TikTok star and latin singer Malu Trevejo has been sued by four of her former employees who have filed a lawsuit against the 20-year-old for alleged battery, defamation, and s*xual misconduct.

She has been sued by Ralph Colon, Edwardo Vidal, Victoria Barreto, and Witchneverson Lacroix for $4 million, as they claimed that they “endured mental, emotional, sexual, and physical punishment” under Trevejo’s employment.

Furthermore, the employees also mentioned in their lawsuit that the singer called them racial slurs and made inappropriate gestures towards Barreto, who was her personal assistant. The lawsuit states:

“Trevejo requested that Barreto sleep with her in her bed, cuddle with her, and watch television, as well as allegedly be controlling and claim possession of her.”

Trevejo currently boasts a fan base of more than 25 million on TikTok and 11 million on Instagram.

What did Malu Trevejo’s bodyguard say about the singer? More details about the lawsuit explored

The four employees who have moved legally to take action against the Cuban-American singer stated in their complaint how Malu often used racist words and spoke rudely and in an abusive manner when they did not respond to her texts or calls as quickly as she wanted them to.

Barreto also claimed that as she rejected Malu Trevejo’s orders of “sleeping with her in her bed,” she got excessively aggressive, calling her “stupid,” and “dumb.” Meanwhile, the singer’s attorney has also responded to the lawsuit, claiming:

“Ms. Trevejo is aware of the false allegations in the lawsuit and looks forward to defending herself against these baseless claims.”

Furthermore, Malu Trevejo’s former bodyguard, Ralph Colon, also mentioned how he was abused by the singer multiple times. He claimed that she often ignored his security advice and forced him to place himself in a dangerous situation for her.

As per TMZ, a source close to the influencer has revealed that Malu is “devastated” by the claims being made by her former employees. The source also claimed:

“Malu would never hurt anyone in this way.”

Reportedly, the singer will now be working with her legal team to respond to the lawsuit filed by the four former employees.

More about Malu Trevejo and her musical career

Malu Trevejo has become one of the elite TikTokers and influencers on social media due to her massive popularity. Her real name is María Luisa Trevejo and she started her career in 2015. She was born in 2002, hence, the singer is 20 years old at the moment.

Over the years, she has collaborated with multiple artists and has garnered millions of views on her YouTube videos too. One of the most recent and famous songs of the singer is Tu Lo Tienes, which has received 3.3 million views in 4 months.

Having 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the singer has also released many other popular hits like Culo Chapa, MMM MMM, Complicado, and A Lo Malu.

