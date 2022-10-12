Dominic Brack and Sofie Dossi's age revealed as former admits to cheating in YouTube video 

Dominic Brack and Sofie Dossi were once considered to be the ideal couple. Their fans referred to them as “Dofies,” and the two dated for about a year and a half. However, the duo broke up after there was news of Sofie claiming that Dominic Brack cheated on her.

The internet star posted a video titled “He Cheated,” which is in fact a music video for her newly released song.

The song came just a few days after her break up with Brack. At the same time, she also uploaded a TikTok video, in which she said:

“When he knew I loved surprises, so he surprised me by cheating on me.”

Sofie accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her through a TikTok video. (Image via TikTok)

Dominic Brack has now finally spoken up on the matter and apologized to Sofie for cheating on her. He came forward with a YouTube video explaining his version of events to the public on social media. Part of his explanation included that he was too "young and immature" to be in a serious relationship at the age of 19. Sofie Dossi, his now ex, is currently 21 years old.

Dominic Brack said he felt "absolutely horrible" about his behavior amid cheating fiasco with Sofie

Through a YouTube video, Dominic confessed that his partner, Sofie, had put a lot of pressure on their relationship. In the video, giving an explanation, he said:

“As time went on, I felt I was too young and immature to be in a relationship this serious at such a young age. When this started to really freak me out, I tried to do what I should’ve done, and I went to her house, and I tried to end the relationship.”

Furthermore, he also claimed that at the time, Sofie did not want to break up, so he tried for her sake, to make things work between the two. Apologizing to his ex and the entire fanbase, Dominic Brack said:

“I feel absolutely horrible because Sofie did not deserve this at all. She was nothing but perfect to me during the entire relationship. She was the sweetest girl ever. She does not deserve this. I do not deserve her.”

However, Dominic Brack also claimed that the two are still friends even though they are not a couple anymore.

Dominic and Sofie Dossi are content creators with millions of followers

Dominic Brack, born in 2003, is 19 years old and is known for creating lip-sync content along with comedy videos on his channel. Having started his career in 2018, he now has a fan base of 1.6 million followers on YouTube.

Sofie Dossi, on the other hand, is also a well-known face in the world of content creators. Born in 2001, she is currently 21 years old. Apart from being a social media personality, she has also been the recipient of the golden buzzer on the 11th season of America’s Got Talent and was a finalist on the show.

Having starred in a web series called Boss Cheer, she was also nominated for a Streamy Award in the Live category in 2017. Apart from this, she has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 11 million on TikTok.

