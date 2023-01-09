“Leave us Egyptians alone”: Malu Trevejo N-word controversy explained as netizens troll singer for DNA test

Social media influencer Malu Trevejo is facing backlash once again for using words that are derogatory towards the POC.

The Cuban-born singer has previously been under similar controversy for her comments against the Chinese people following the surge in COVID-19 cases. Her controversy began after she was seen mouthing the N word while lip-syncing to a song. She has started to justify her use of the word by bringing in her heritage and ethnicity.

The singer, mostly known for her Cuban heritage, is being accused of black phishing (Image via Getty/Jonathan Weiner)

Trevejo has been justifying her use of the controversial word that is claimed by black people by saying that, because she is 20% Egyptian, she has the liberty to use the word as she pleases. This angered some of her followers and other netizens who took to the comments section of her videos on TikTok.

One TikToker, Sandra, commented on the singer's video, in which she claims to be part Egyptian, and asked that the influencer leave them out of this controversy. The comment read:

"Habibti leave us Egyptians alone."

A comment left on one of Malu's TikTok video (Image via TikTok/Malu Trevejo)

Malu Trevejo undertook a DNA test to justify her use of the N-word

Malu Trevejo was seen using the N-word on several occasions while lip-syncing to a song on her social media accounts. While the post has since been deleted, the Twitterverse has shared videos and screen recordings of the same, and is attempting to cancel the singer for being racist and using the word despite not being black.

For context, the N-word is an ethnic slur that was used to refer to black slaves during their enslavement. Since liberation, the black community has reclaimed the word and is now using it as a term of brotherhood. While this does not explain the complete heritage and importance of the word, it is understood that the word is taboo in nature for anyone other than Black people.

Several white and non-black influencers have been caught using the word, much to their dismay, and Malu Trevejo is one of them. The TikToker was seen using the word while she was singing. She proceeded to justify the use by posting an image of her DNA test, which shows she is just about 5% West African.

Malu Trevejo shares her 23 & Me DNA test results (Image via TikTok)

She even stated that she was more black than she was Latina, which is false based on the image shown above.

Netizens have taken to social media to troll her for the Cuban singer use of the word and for cultural appropriation as she is seen wearing braids.

𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐄𖤐 @voodoomamita twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Malu Trevejo got braids and tried to justify it because “Cubans are 20% black.” Got an genes test. Turns out she 5% black. Now, she’s claiming being mixed to say the n word again Malu Trevejo got braids and tried to justify it because “Cubans are 20% black.” Got an genes test. Turns out she 5% black. Now, she’s claiming being mixed to say the n word again😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BSldOuP9S3

nothing .... literally nothing @y_denada_mas hey @malutrevejo15 can u stop claiming that 2% Egyptian we had an Egyptian assembly earlier and unanimously agreed you were never allowed to do that hey @malutrevejo15 can u stop claiming that 2% Egyptian we had an Egyptian assembly earlier and unanimously agreed you were never allowed to do that

Comments of disbelief left on various TikToks 1/4 (Image via TikTok)

Comments of disbelief left on various TikToks 2/4 (Image via TikTok)

Comments of disbelief left on various TikToks 3/4 (Image via TikTok)

Comments of disbelief left on various TikToks 4/4 (Image via TikTok)

The controversy continues as Malu Trevejo stands firm on the idea that she can use the word freely, while the rest of the TikTok universe continues to dissuade her from doing so.

