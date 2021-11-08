How old is Malu Trevejo? Cuban-American singer throws shade at Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy

As information regarding the tragic incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert breaks the internet, singer Malu Trevejo took to social media to take a dig at the SICKO MODE singer.

Following the travesty of eight people being killed and several injured at the concert, the 19-year-old took to her Instagram stories to throw shade at Travis Scott.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience of NRG Park in Texas. As soon as the Grammy-nominated singer entered the stage, a stampede began.

Trevejo is now slamming Scott online. This comes after Travis Scott’s manager David Stromberg confirmed that Trevejo was not signed to Scott’s music label Cactus Jack Records. Trevejo had announced on social media that she was joining the record label, prior to Stromberg's announcement.

What did Malu Trevejo say about Travis Scott?

Malu Trevejo throws shade at Travis Scott with song screenshot (Image via malutrevejo/Instagram)

Following the catastrophic Astroworld incident, Malu Trevejo took to her Instagram stories, posting a screenshot of the song she had been listening to. The Instagram story showcased the song Karma by Summer Walker.

It is now being speculated that the singer-dancer was taking a dig at Travis Scott. A few followers suggested that “Karma” refers to Scott for not signing her to his label, leading to the Astroworld incident. Malu Trevejo also threw shade at the 30-year-old singer on TikTok. In a comment, a follower stated:

“Rip to your new signing with Travis… now he cancelled.”

Trevejo responded:

“I’m getting the contract lol. Been trying.”

Malu Trevejo claims to be leaving Travis Scott's record label (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Malu Trevejo refused to come to terms with the fact that she was never signed.

Followers were not pleased to see the singer throw shade at Travis Scott, since the Astroworld mayhem was fatal. Reacting to her subtle diss, comments online read:

Internet reacts to Malu Trevejo dissing Travis Scott 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Malu Trevejo dissing Travis Scott 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Malu Trevejo dissing Travis Scott 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Malu Trevejo has released songs in both English and Spanish. She has amassed a huge fan following on social media, including over 10 million ardent followers on Instagram.

She gained popularity with her belly-dancing videos on TikTok, and Trevejo ventured into music following her TikTok fame. She signed up with a management team and released Lune Lluna her first single, in 2017. The video has now amassed over 100 million views on YouTube.

