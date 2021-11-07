"They made sure no one saw their faces": Astroworld Fest eyewitness claims seeing Kendall, Kylie leave

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston faced a severe tragedy that claimed eight lives and hospitalized 17 attendees. Eleven of the hospitalized attendees suffered cardiac arrest.

While the cause of the incident is still under investigation by Houston authorities, the rapper who organized the event received much flak for continuing the concert during the mishap. There have been contradictory statements from visitors who posted their experiences online and Travis' team, who claim that the rapper did stop performing once the crisis began at the Astroworld concert.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed the ages of the eight victims, which included individuals of ages - 14, 16, 21 (two), 23(two), and 27. As per Turner, the age of one of the victims has not yet been determined.

Astroworld Festival visitor claims that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were hiding in a private area

In a recent update from The Sun, an exclusive source stated:

"Kendall and Kylie each had six massive bodyguards with them...The area they were in was enclosed - where people had the family passes."

Kylie Jenner attended her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival with her elder sister Kendall and three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Their source also alleged that the two sisters walked past the victims as medical professionals resuscitated them. However, Kylie insists she learned about the mishap after they exited the NRG garden.

The Sun's source added,

"They kept their heads down and made sure no one saw their faces. They were doing everything so that no one would notice them and were covered up so no one could see their reaction."

What did Kylie Jenner say about the fatal incident at Astroworld festival?

Kylie shared her statement via Instagram, where she said:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events."

She went on to contradict the allegations from The Sun's source. She adds,

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Kylie Jenner was also criticized for posting a video of the crisis

Let's not forget Kylie jenner videoing an ambulance moving in the crowd too damn I love travis but this is just sad asf

Kylie received much backlash for sharing "insensitive" footage of the concert, which caused several casualties. One of the clips showcased an EMT ambulance trying to go through the crowd of fans amidst the Astroworld chaos. The cosmetics entrepreneur has since deleted the clips from her Instagram after receiving flak.

