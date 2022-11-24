Who is Malu Trevejo? TikToker shuts down plastic surgery rumors

Cuban-American singer and TikToker Malu Trevejo is facing backlash after netizens suspected her new look was the result of plastic surgery.

The 20-year-old recently posted videos of herself on TikTok with a new look and hairstyle. Over the next few days, fans commented that she doesn't look like herself. Many speculated whether the 20-year-old singer-dancer TikTok star had gone under the knife to alter her lips and dimples. One user commented:

Image via TikTok/@malutrevejo

On November 22, 2022, Malu decided to address the plastic surgery rumors. Following this, she took to TikTok, exclaiming her shock and slamming down on the false claims.

Malu Trevejo's rise to fame and music career started on Tiktok

Born in Cuba, Malu Trevejo is a singer, dancer, and social media star currently based in Miami, Florida. The Tiktoker is known for her Spanish and English songs. These days, she frequently shares content on Tiktok related to fashion, lifestyle, and dancing.

The singer became famous at 13 when she posted videos of herself singing and dancing on Musical.ly (now known as TikTok). She has since built a steady fan following on social media, including Instagram (11 million followers) and YouTube (1.47 million subscribers).

Malu has had a steadily rising music career. Around September 2017, Malu released her debut single, Luna Llena, in association with Universal Music Latin. The song was a hit and has accrued over 119 million views. She released her second single, En Mi Mente, in December of the same year.

In 2018, she collaborated with HRVY on the single Hasta Luego. She was named one of the "Latin Artists to Watch" by Pandora Radio. The following year she released her first EP (Extended Play), titled Una Vez Mas, with four tracks. In October 2021, Atlantic Records and Cactus Jack Records signed her, but the latter dropped her after releasing a song titled Complicado.

"We grow up. We change": Malu Trevejo slams facial surgery rumors

A few days ago, three videos were uploaded by the singer, showing her dancing and lip-syncing in a green jacket. Her comment sections were immediately flooded with internet users writing that she looked different, especially her lips.

Image via TikTok/@malutrevejo

Following this incident, Malu uploaded a video on November 22 on her TikTok, @malutrevejo, stating that she is "tired" of people focusing on how different she looks. She further explained that as people grow up, their bodies keep changing until they are about 25 years old. Malu stated:

"We grow up. We change. We change till we're 25. I might not look the same because I’m not 13 anymore. You guys met me when I was 13. I’m only 20."

However, when her followers continued commenting on her appearance, she uploaded another video where the singer enquired about the nature of an individual's physical change, asking, "What is too much change?." Malu added that her face looks the same and there is no difference. She pointed out that her teeth look different because she "got them done."

On November 24, in a third video, she addressed another comment that pointed out that her dimples were gone. The video featured Malu showing off her dimples.

She further added that she did "her lips two years ago... a little bit," and other than that, she hasn't changed her face at all. The singer again explained that she is growing up and is changing.

This is not the first time Malu Trevejo has been accused of plastic surgery by fans. In January last year, fans pointed out that her hips and body looked different. The singer denied any such rumor.

