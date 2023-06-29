“Lots of cheating in the past”: S.E. Cupp accuses Jennifer Pedranti's boyfriend Ryan Boyajian of cheating on WWHL

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently featured Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Orange County and television host S.E. Cupp, and it has caused quite a stir online. Taylor and S.E. Cupp discussed trending topics from the reality television industry during their appearance.

Andy asked the stars, Taylor and S.E. Cupp, if Ryan Boyajian has been faithful to Jennifer Pedranti during the poll segment. Additionally, Andy mentioned how this question has been recurring on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17. Taylor's response was as follows:

"I see them together a lot and they look very in love."

The answer provided by television host S.E. Cupp was quite different as she explained:

“Lots of cheating in his past.”

The answer to the fan poll was "no" as well. As part of the newest season of the show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer Pedranti has recently joined, and with her first season already underway, she's been making headlines. Especially given her relationship with her ex-husband and her ongoing romance with Ryan.

Ryan Boyajian has been unfaithful to Jennifer Pedranti, according to S.E. Cupp

While there is no evidence to suggest that Ryan Boyajian cheated on Jennifer, there has been information that Jennifer had an affair with Ryan while she was still married to Will.

In season 17, Jennifer Pedranti made her Real Housewives of Orange County debut. As she entered the show, Jennifer Pedranti discussed how she currently shares a home with her ex-husband and shared details about her relationship with Ryan Boyajian. According to her:

"When I met Ryan, I was just in a marriage that was dying and just having this excitement about somebody that I shouldn't have. [Will and I] had been sleeping in separate rooms for two years. I look back at it, you guys, and I think all those kids I was fostering, all those animals I was fostering, I think I was always looking for something..."

Jennifer Pedranti revealed on the show that she never cheated on her ex-husband, with whom she has five children, Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. However, Tamra Judge claimed on the June 21 episode of the show that Jennifer Pedranti was cheating on her ex-husband Will with Ryan. Based on what Tamra Judge shared:

“I had no idea that Jenn was having an affair with Ryan when she was married to [her ex-husband] Will. [Eddie and I] went to Cabo with Ryan, and Ryan sat down and said, ‘Listen, I need to talk to you about something.’ […] He said he and Jenn were having an affair.”

The couple got married on September 21, 2002, but due to "irreconcilable differences", according to Will Pedranti, they separated on January 3, 2021. In Tamara's opinion, Jennifer, and Ryan used to work out together, explaining their affair:

“Ryan started coming to the gym during the pandemic. I think it was April or May. Then by October, her husband caught them in a car together.”

In response, Jennifer denied the claim, stating:

“I met Ryan, he gave me a gift, there’s no s** in the car in the parking lot.”

Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on July 5, 2023. Among the cast members, this season are Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Tamra Judge.

