RHOC season 17 episode 8: Release date, air time and plot

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. Vicki Gunvalson returns in the upcoming episode as she hangs out with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador when they go out for drinks.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Emily throws a pool party, and Tamra brings a surprise guest; Gina works through personal issues with her ex; Heather and Emily make peace; Shannon discovers that Heather may be discussing her relationship issues with John Janssen."

The new episode of RHOC season 17 will be priemered on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of RHOC season 17

In the upcoming episode of RHOC season 17, Vicki Gunvalson joins Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge for drinks. As they chug drinks quickly, Vicki finishes first and celebrates and then holds the other housewives' hands as they pray. They thank the Lord for bringing them together again, and Vicki states that she missed her friends and wants them to “whoop it up a notch.”

As Tamra and Vicki continue to order more drinks, Shannon Beador tells the cameras that she usually doesn’t take as many shots except for when she’s hanging out with these RHOC stars. The promo clip show flashbacks of the three of them drinking heavily as Tamra and Vicki encourage Shannon to drink more.

While taking another shot, Shannon tells the two that she hasn’t eaten since the morning but Vicki just tells the current RHOC full-time cast members to “catch up”. Tamra orders food and wants to order ceviche but Vicki pretends to puke at the thought of eating “raw” fish. Shannon suggests that they order the cheese platter.

Tamra then proceeds to comment on Vicki’s outfit and tells her that her n*pples are showing but later tells her that she loves what Vicki is wearing. Shannon adds that “she’s all about sexy underwear.”

"I wear cr*tchless panties, I wear thigh-highs everywhere. Whatever it takes. Because everybody is getting older."

The RHOC cast members ask Vicki if she has spoken to Emily, Gina, and Heather, and Vicki replies that she doesn’t talk to Emily and Gina. She notes that she saw Heather a year ago and recalls the interaction being a “little standoff-ish.” The friend notes that according to Vicki, Heather thinks that she is superior to Vicki and asks who is close to the cast member.

Another promo of the upcoming episode of RHOC season 17 teases major drama as Shannon is surprised to find something out. She asks the two if they’re joking and gets up from the table. She states that she is “done” and notes that her relationship will be over if “this” is on air. While there is not much information about what is being spoken about in the clip.

Previously on the show

In the previous episode of season 17, which aired on July 19, 2023, Jennifer and Tamra got into a big fight after the cast returned from Montana. The fight was in continuation of the conflict they had during the cast trip, about her boyfriend Ryan.

Tamra alleged that he tried to hit on her and that she doesn’t think he would be loyal to her. However, when Jennifer told Tamra to “watch it” she got angry and threw a napkin at her face before storming off.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHOC on Bravo.