“I worry about you”: Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti clash during RHOC season 17 episode 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. During the segment, the cast gathered for a dinner after returning from their Montana trip with Emily Simpson, who wasn’t a part of the trip.

Keen to get to know Jennifer more and to know what she missed, Emily asked the group to tell her about their trip. Tamra then brought up Gina being triggered by Jennifer. Emily enquired about the nature of their friendship post the trip and Jennifer said that they were good. She noted that they both had a “real” conversation about it and were ready to move on.

The same, however, could not be said about Jennifer and Tamra Judge’s equation. The conversation quickly took a turn to include Jen’s boyfriend, Ryan, and him allegedly hitting on Tamra previously. Emily asked Tamra if she thinks that Ryan would be loyal to her for the rest of her life and Tamra confidently said no, noting that the thought of him cheating on Jen hurts her. She added:

"I worry for you, a thousand percent."

Tamra Judge threw a napkin at Jennifer Pedranti in RHOC season 17 episode 7

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) featured another confrontation between returning cast member Tamra Judge and her friend and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

The conflict initially began during their trip to Montana, where Tamra Judge told Jennifer that her boyfriend Ryan hit on her during a previous interaction. She told Heather Dubrow and Shannon that Heather Amin told her that Ryan walked into her gym and pointed at Judge and said, “I’m gonna f*ck her.”

During episode 7, the conversation was brought up again when Emily Simpson wanted to know what happened when the RHOC cast went to Montana. While Heather DuBrow tried to change the subject, Emily insisted that she wanted to get to know the newcomer more even though Tamra noted that she was already aware of Jen’s affair.

While talking to Jennifer, Tamra noted that she told her a “bazillion times” to just be honest which prompted Emily to ask Jen if there were any red flags that she ignored because she wanted it to work out. The RHOC newbie claimed that she wouldn’t sweep things under the rug if her boyfriend were to “f*ck up,” but Tamra interrupted her saying “Hasn’t he already f*cked up?”

Tamra Judge noted that she worries about her friend because she doesn’t believe that Ryan wouldn’t hurt her and Pedranti told her that Tamra talking about her business with all her new friends hurts her.

She further told the cameras that she gave the cast member time to show up as her friend but that she hasn’t done it so far. She continued that one of Ryan’s friends warned her husband Eddie about Jen’s boyfriend since “Ryan goes after married women.”

Perhaps there was more to the story than Tamra was letting on as Jennifer implied that Tamra also found Ryan hot and told her to “watch it” which immediately ticked Tamra off.

Tamra Judge got up from her seat and threw a napkin at the season 17 cast member as she yelled “Watch it? You want me to f*cking watch it?” and stormed out the room while yelling for Jennifer to leave her boyfriend.

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday on Bravo.