“I don’t want my son to become fodder for gossip”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother requests fans not to spread malicious rumors about the deceased singer

On June 14, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother posted a letter addressed to the deceased singer’s fans, requesting them not to spread malicious rumors about her son. The message was posted on ASTRO’s official fan cafe by Fantagio and is the second official statement from his family after Moon Sua’s heartfelt tribute to her brother.

For the unversed, ASTRO’s Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19 at 8:10 pm KST at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. He was discovered dead by his manager, who informed the local police, who concluded upon investigation that it was an unfortunate case of suicide.

Fantagio, his agency, shortly after confirmed the ongoing reports and requested fans not to fall for malicious or speculative media reporting. Since then, friends, fans, and industry colleagues have hosted memorials and vigils to honor the deceased Perfumer singer and his inimitable legacy.

On June 13, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother released a statement via Fantagio, requesting fans not to make the INCENSE singer fodder for gossip and baseless speculations so as not to hurt his grieving family, friends, and fans, who loved him so dearly.

“I don’t want my son to become fodder for gossip, and I entreat you to please not start any more rumors or spread unconfirmed facts.”

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother pens her first public statement after her son’s unfortunate demise

In her first public statement for her son, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother thanked the AROHAs for their unconditional love and support for her deceased son and their family. She expressed her gratitude towards fans for taking time from their busy schedules to set up memorials and vigils for him and even traveling a long distance for his new memorial site set up at Gukcheongsa Temple.

She revealed that the reason she is writing this letter is that although most fans are mourning ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death, she has noticed that there have been groundless rumors in a small minority of online communities. The Perfumer singer’s mother requested fans not to create or speculate on malicious rumors about ASTRO’s Moonbin.

She is concerned for his loved ones, friends, and fans, who might end up suffering because of these false and malicious rumors and unconfirmed theories.

ASTRO member Moonbin’s mother shared in a heartbreaking statement that she doesn’t want her son to become fodder for gossip or malicious reporting and requested online communities not to discuss and share unverified information on the late singer. She doesn’t want fans who truly loved and cherished the late singer to live with broken hearts, and she thanked them for sincerely mourning the Perfumer singer’s death.

Fans can read the complete letter below.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to his mother’s heartbreaking letter

ASTRO member Moonbin’s fans took to social media to react to his mother’s heartbreaking letter for him. Although the unverified rumors and groundless discussion surrounding the Perfumer singer aren’t mentioned in her letter, fans are guessing it is related to rumors of the singer suffering a stroke and that being the cause of his death.

At the time, a K-pop fan who went by the username @torky_mero claimed that the late singer’s family had released a statement confirming that he had high blood pressure and heart problems off-late, which resulted in him suffering a sudden stroke and losing his life.

At the time, AROHAs dismissed these unverified rumors, alleging that neither the bereaved family nor Fantagio had made such statements.

Fans are hoping that Fantagio takes stringent action against those who are spreading malicious news and groundless rumors surrounding the late singer.

