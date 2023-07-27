Did Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra resolve their issues? RHOC season 17 episode 8 recap and more details explored

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The segment saw drama, confrontation, and the return of a former housewife.

The Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti storyline of them arguing over Jenn’s boyfriend Ryan concluded after the two finally calmly spoke about it and seemingly resolved their issues at Emily Simpson’s pool party, or so one can hope.

However, while it appears these two friends are at peace, another conflict seems to be brewing. In a private conversation, Emily and Tamra talked about Heather DuBrow opening up to them, respectively, about Shannon’s issues with John Jaanson, which Shannon spoke to her about in confidence.

While Tamra was unclear whether DuBrow was coming from a place of gossip or concern, she decided to bring it up with Shannon herself when she went out for drinks with her and a friend of the cast, Vicki Gulvanson.

A big confrontational RHOC splash at Emily Simpson’s pool party in season 17 episode 8

In the latest episode of RHOC, the cast was initially seen spending time in smaller groups. Taylor Armstrong, Jennifer Pedranti, and Shannon Beador met up for drinks, where they discussed the explosive dinner that took place in the previous episode, where Jenn and Tamra got into yet another argument.

Shannon told the newbie that it seemed like she was insinuating that Tamra was overly flirty with Ryan at some point. She noted that she believes that all the information that she has about Ryan came from Heather Amin, a mutual friend who used to be very close with Ryan.

Meanwhile, Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow went shopping to pick out hostess gifts for Emily Simpson’s upcoming pool party. Heather told her RHOC co-star that while she was away from the table at Nobu, she had to go on an "apology tour" as several cast members aired their grievances with her, including Gina, who stated that she didn’t feel that Heather had been there for her.

They returned to the "Jenn thing" when Tamra stated that some parts of the night are "fuzzy to her."

When Heather asked Tamra what was going on between them, the RHOC season 17 returning cast member said that the one thing she can’t deal with is a “Godd*mn liar.” Tamra opened up about a seemingly threatening message to Heather Amin and told Dubrow that she would bring her to the pool party.

Emily and Tamra went out for drinks later in the episode and discussed Tamra's relationship with Shannon. Emily told the judge that Heather Dubrow shared some concerning things with her about Shannon’s relationship with John. Tamra noted that Heather told her as well, which got her thinking about whether Heather is a good friend if she is airing all of Shannon’s dirty laundry to everyone.

"Heather has told me multiple things that Shannon has said about John that aren’t great. However, it’s like Fight Club, the first rule of Shannon’s relationship is that you don’t talk about Shannon’s relationship," Emily said in a confessional.

The two decided to bring it up with Shannon but realized that they would have to tread lightly to not upset Beador.

At the RHOC pool party, where Heather Amin was also present, Amin and Jennifer Pedranti had a conversation about everything related to Ryan Boyajian. Jennifer told Amin that everything Tamra "throws at her" comes from Heather, but Heather denied saying anything to Tamra.

The two were quickly interrupted by others as things started getting heated when Amin called her "dumb."

When Tamra and Shannon joined the conversation, Heather pointed out that Jennifer had "zero feelings" about Ryan cheating on her in the past, but the RHOC newbie told the cameras that she already knew about it and that it wasn’t new information for her.

After a few uncomfortable comments, the housewives started discussing the issue calmly. Tamra clarified that she never hit on Ryan and apologized for throwing a napkin in her face.

Towards the end of the episode, Vicki Gunvalson went out for drinks with Tamra and Shannon, where Beador opened up about her equation with Heather Dubrow. Tamra subtly brought up what Heather said but was not vocal about it as Shannon stopped her.

A very furious Shannon spoke to the producers and told them that it was not okay for the cast to be talking about her relationship and noted that her relationship would be over if "this gets aired."

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.