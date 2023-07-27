How do RHOC fans feel about Vicki Gulvanson’s return as a friend in season 17 episode 8? Details explored

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 which featured the return of one former cast member in a friend's capacity. Vicki Gulvanson met up with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador for drinks after they attended Emily’s pool party.

The three of them were seen having fun, drinking a lot, and talking about anything and everything under the sun. And while Tamra and Shannon were elated to see the former cast member back on the show, Gulvanson’s presence left the internet divided.

While some fans were excited about Vicki’s return, others stated that they couldn’t understand why the network keeps bringing her back.

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday.

RHOC fans react to Vicki Gulvanson’s return in episode 17 episode 8

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, fans got the much-awaited return of former cast member Vicki Gulvanson as she, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, also known as the tres amigas, went out to get drinks after Emily’s pool party.

While her appearance was short, it left a mark but maybe not in the most positive way for everyone.

During the segment, the housewives were continuously drinking a lot and Shannon pointed out that she only drinks this much when she’s around the two of them.

Once the drinks started flowing, so did the conversation as Tamra commented on her friend’s outfit. Vicki went on to explain that she dresses a certain way and wears “cr*tchless panties” all the time because everyone is getting old and she doesn’t want to essentially give in.

While for the most part, the interaction between the three was filled with fun, things got tense the minute Tamra brought up the other housewives.

She asked Vicki if she still talked to Heather, Gina, and Emily, and Gulvanson explained that they’re not her “wheelhouse.”

She further recalled an interaction she had with Heather the previous year and noted that the RHOC cast member was very “standoff-ish.”

This led her to ask the other two whether they were close to her and Shannon noted that she believes that Heather Dubrow has evolved.

Tamra asked her if she confides in her and whether she thinks that she would ever talk about her with the other housewives. While Tamra slyly sipped her drink, Vicki exclaimed that Tamra knew more than she was letting on and Shannon asked her what it was.

However, she quickly told her not to say it, which led Vicki to ask what happened.

Shannon told the RHOC friend that she will tell her but that she was mic’d at the moment and stormed off to have a conversation with the producers.

Tamra followed her while Vicki sat there and said “Then there was one” and made a chicken noise.

Fans took to social media to react to Vicki’s presence on the show and were really happy to see her back on RHOC.

Stephanie perry @Stephan96985849 and Shannon too. I love it. #RHOC I love seeing Vicki and Tamara together. I love them together.and Shannon too. I love it.

heebie jeebies era @SoNastyandRude #RHOC pic.twitter.com/2ZqP0Gen0F Vicki returning with the OG music and gossiping with the Tres Amigas. Tamra starting mayhem at the table as Shannon storms out. OC is healing and coming back to peform

Others, however, were not too keen on it and took to social media to wonder why the Bravo show keeps bringing her back.

Shelley Resists @shelleyresists pic.twitter.com/v0Zl6ZQBii @BravoTV @Andy I knew Vicki was coming back this season as a friend. But for the love of God, tell me she’s not coming back as a wife! And Tamra, well, she’s just WTWC. The only reason she’s back on the show is to exploit that fact. Tamra and Vicki are so effing ick. #RHOC

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday.