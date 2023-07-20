Who is Ryan Boyajian? Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend’s loyalty questioned during RHOC season 17 episode 7

The cast of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) was involved in a lot of drama in episode 7 season 17, titled Oh Nobu You Didn't which aired on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Season 17 of RHOC began with seven housewives including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

The latest episode of RHOC saw Tamra and Jennifer get into an intense argument about Tamra not trusting the latter's boyfriend Ryan Boyajian. Tamra, who was a member of CUT Fitness first introduced Jennifer to Ryan, who has two children from a previous relationship, Cole and Tyler Boyajian.

Tamra accused Ryan of not being faithful to any of his past partners and believed that he wasn't currently faithful to Jennifer either. She also shared in previous episodes of the show's current season how Ryan was trying to hook up with her at one point. This was something that Heather reportedly told Tamra.

“She told me he [Boyajian] walked into my gym, and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m gonna f**k her,” Tamra said.

Ryan, meanwhile, denied all the accusations Tamra made against him.

As per the synopsis for the RHOC season 17 episode 7, a lot else happened during the episode.

“Gina questions her friendship with Heather; Emily reconnects with her estranged mom; Heather throws a dinner party at Nobu, but the fancy ambiance quickly turns tense when Emily and Gina confront Heather about her behavior,” the synopsis read.

RHOC's new cast member Jennifer Pedranti is dating Ryan Boyajian

As Vice President of Operations at Boyajian Brokerage, Ryan earned his bachelor's degree in Science, Economics, Sociology, and History from Florida State University. Over the course of his career, Boyajian has also worked as an On-Premise Sales Representative with Double Eagle Distributing.

He has also worked for Bill Clark Tennis Academy as a Tennis Professional and has mentored and taught his students at national tennis tournaments. RHOC's new star Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian began posting pictures together in August 2022, confirming their relationship.

She was previously married to William Pedranti for 18 years, but they parted ways in March 2022 due to some differences. Jennifer has five children with William Pedranti, Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic.

Jen and Ryan have been openly sharing their love for each other on social media as they go on trips with family and celebrate festivals together.

Jennifer Pedranti is introduced as Tamra's friend on the show, RHOC, but the duo's friendship doesn't seem to last long with the ongoing feud. Jennifer Pedranti's Bravo profile also says that the yoga studio owner was brought to the group through Tamra and has five children between the ages of five and 18.

“A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home,” her profile added.

It also says:

“Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.”

Fans can catch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 on Bravo on July 26 at 8 pm ET.