Who is Madison Johnson from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the 26 year old presidential scholar

The Bachelor returns for another season this Monday. Set to appear in the upcoming season is an eligible Bachelor who previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 19. He won the audience’s hearts but did not win the final rose. However, he is ready to give love another chance in the franchise.

Zach will meet 30 women in season 27, one of the contestants set to appear on the show is Madison Johnson, the 26-year-old business owner from North Dakota. Madison is a Western Michigan University graduate who received a presidential scholar award.

The Bachelor season 27 will air on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Madison Johnson ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor season 27

The upcoming season of the ABC dating show will feature Zach Shallcross, a suitor who previously appeared on Gabbi and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette.

One of the women who hope to be the recipient of the Final Rose in the upcoming season of The Bachelor is Madison Johnson, the owner of MJM Consulting, Inc. The company owner obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in communication from Western Michigan University. She received a presidential scholar award at graduation, given to the best students in each department.

Before venturing out on her own, she worked for numerous organizations such as the Communication and Social Robotics Lab, where Madison worked as a research assistant and media specialist, and Prevention Works, where she worked as a digital media specialist. From 2017 to 2020, The Bachelor cast member worked at Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic as a digital marketing manager before establishing MJM Consulting in 2020.

Madison fell in love with digital marketing when she took her first social media job, but only recognized the need for digital marketing experts in the aesthetic industry when she was in the middle of her master’s program.

Her website states:

"As a Botox loving, laser treatment fan-girl, I jumped into my first job in the aesthetic industry in 2017 with nothing but excitement."

Her goal as an expert is to help her clients realize two things, one of which is that they don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to be successful. The other aspect is to show them the importance of finding a marketing expert who can “do it all.”

The Bachelor season 27 contestant likes to describe herself as outgoing, competitive, determined, and innovative, while her clients describe her as creative, dedicated, hard-working, and intelligent. However, her dogs describe Madison as hyperactive, needy, and territorial.

Madison is ready to receive love. Growing up, she had to take over as caretaker for her younger sisters, and whoever walked into her life will have to accept them as part of the deal.

ABC stated about the upcoming suitor:

"Madison has worked extremely hard to get to such a great place in life and says she is more than ready to find someone to share it with. She is serious about finding love on this journey, so Madison, let the journey begin."

