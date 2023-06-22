"Just be honest!": RHOC fans slam Jenn for lying about having an affair, warn her about Tamra's intentions

RHOC season 17 episode 3 aired on Bravo this Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an awkward conversation between Jenn and the other ladies as the former tried to convince them that she did not cheat on her ex-husband Will. Jenn is currently dating Ryan and still staying in their old shared house with their five children.

Jenn has told everyone that Will did not want to move to Orange County with her and did not ever take her out, so they decided to get divorced. Jenn's own family did not support her decision as they liked Will and he was helping manage the family business. However, Gina knew that Jenn cheated on her husband and that was why the couple split up.

She did not shy away from pointing it out and the other ladies agreed with her. The timeline of the marriage and her relationship with Ryan did not add up. Tamra revealed that Will had caught her and Ryan in a car and asked her "to be honest." This triggered Jenn as her own friend was implying that she cheated on her husband.

Emily went so far as to say that she sent away her husband to handle her family business in Oklahoma so she could resume her affair with Ryan. Jenn denied the claims and Gina decided to leave the table, saying that she could not stand infidelity.

RHOC fans agreed with the ladies that the timeline did not really add up and that Jenn was cheating on her husband with Ryan.

🙏🏽 @NateDaBoss13 lady everyone already knows! Just be honest! Now Jenn…. You can’t join a reality tv show and lie about your affairlady everyone already knows! Just be honest! #RHOC Now Jenn…. You can’t join a reality tv show and lie about your affair😂😂 lady everyone already knows! Just be honest! #RHOC

RHOC fans think Tamra is trying to use Jenn

Newcomer Jenn is on the series because of her friend Tamra. The ladies met at the latter's gym and that was also where Jenn met Ryan while she was still married. They became friends in April and were caught in a car together in October.

Jenn admitted that she was in a car with Ryan but it was only to receive a gift. Tamra did not defend her friend and instead pointed fingers at her, accusing her of not being honest.

RHOC fans slammed Jenn for cheating on her husband and warned her that Tamra was going to use the situation to create "drama."

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn ) Jenn is trash and is making excuses for why she cheated on Will with Ryan. Why not end the marriage and not cheat? So by the #PumpRules logic (I’m not done yet) Jenn is trash and is making excuses for why she cheated on Will with Ryan. Why not end the marriage and not cheat? #RHOC So by the #PumpRules logic (I’m not done yet 😌) Jenn is trash and is making excuses for why she cheated on Will with Ryan. Why not end the marriage and not cheat? #RHOC

tom @thom_ahs Jenn for sure isn’t telling the whole truth about her relationship with Ryan and how and when it started. Emily is right it’s definitely more salacious. #RHOC Jenn for sure isn’t telling the whole truth about her relationship with Ryan and how and when it started. Emily is right it’s definitely more salacious. #RHOC

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn The way Tamra is out here spilling Jenn’s business. Is that a friend? She’s still the same old Tammy Sue. Nothing’s changed. #RHOC The way Tamra is out here spilling Jenn’s business. Is that a friend? She’s still the same old Tammy Sue. Nothing’s changed. #RHOC

Nikkibaby 🇯🇲 @ohsoyournikki Tamra is definitely not someone who I would ever want as a friend. She is so mean and messy. Why would do that right in front of jenn like seriously #RHOC Tamra is definitely not someone who I would ever want as a friend. She is so mean and messy. Why would do that right in front of jenn like seriously #RHOC

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk Jenn, I’m not judging you for your honesty about your infidelity, but beware of Tamra, she’ll turn on you at a drop of a dime to cause drama. And stay away from toxic, self righteous Gina. She’s so gross this season so far. #RHOC Jenn, I’m not judging you for your honesty about your infidelity, but beware of Tamra, she’ll turn on you at a drop of a dime to cause drama. And stay away from toxic, self righteous Gina. She’s so gross this season so far. #RHOC

Mary's Clearance Rack! @IfMarys Me trying to figure out how the #RHOC women are going to make Jenn's affair about them. Me trying to figure out how the #RHOC women are going to make Jenn's affair about them. https://t.co/PdXcff1tvW

Gina also brought up Jenn's recent social media post

Other than bringing up Jenn's affair, Gina also brought up Jenn's social media reel at a party, when they had decided not to talk about it. In the post, Jenn and her employees were dancing around saying that they were "still here" after covid.

She felt that this was an attempt to mock Tamra, whose gym had to be shut down because of Covid. Jenn apologized and explained that it was just a trend that everyone was doing online.

RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes