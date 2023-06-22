"Just be honest!": RHOC fans slam Jenn for lying about having an affair, warn her about Tamra's intentions

RHOC season 17 episode 3 aired on Bravo this Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an awkward conversation between Jenn and the other ladies as the former tried to convince them that she did not cheat on her ex-husband Will. Jenn is currently dating Ryan and still staying in their old shared house with their five children.
Jenn has told everyone that Will did not want to move to Orange County with her and did not ever take her out, so they decided to get divorced. Jenn's own family did not support her decision as they liked Will and he was helping manage the family business. However, Gina knew that Jenn cheated on her husband and that was why the couple split up.
She did not shy away from pointing it out and the other ladies agreed with her. The timeline of the marriage and her relationship with Ryan did not add up. Tamra revealed that Will had caught her and Ryan in a car and asked her "to be honest." This triggered Jenn as her own friend was implying that she cheated on her husband.
Emily went so far as to say that she sent away her husband to handle her family business in Oklahoma so she could resume her affair with Ryan. Jenn denied the claims and Gina decided to leave the table, saying that she could not stand infidelity.
RHOC fans agreed with the ladies that the timeline did not really add up and that Jenn was cheating on her husband with Ryan.
RHOC fans think Tamra is trying to use Jenn
Newcomer Jenn is on the series because of her friend Tamra. The ladies met at the latter's gym and that was also where Jenn met Ryan while she was still married. They became friends in April and were caught in a car together in October.
Jenn admitted that she was in a car with Ryan but it was only to receive a gift. Tamra did not defend her friend and instead pointed fingers at her, accusing her of not being honest.
RHOC fans slammed Jenn for cheating on her husband and warned her that Tamra was going to use the situation to create "drama."
Gina also brought up Jenn's recent social media post
Other than bringing up Jenn's affair, Gina also brought up Jenn's social media reel at a party, when they had decided not to talk about it. In the post, Jenn and her employees were dancing around saying that they were "still here" after covid.
She felt that this was an attempt to mock Tamra, whose gym had to be shut down because of Covid. Jenn apologized and explained that it was just a trend that everyone was doing online.
RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.