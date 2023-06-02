The Wedding Wish on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's upcoming romantic drama film, The Wedding Wish, is expected to air on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The film follows a young single woman who decides the date for her wedding and sets out to find a fiancé. But love happens to her in the most pleasantly surprising way.

Here's UPtv's official description of the movie:

''Despite being single, a diehard romantic sets the date for her wedding and goes on a quest to find a fiancé, unaware that true love might be right under her nose.''

The movie stars Kabby Borders in the lead role, along with various others essaying significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Damián Romay and written by Cardy O'Donnell.

UPtv's The Wedding Wish cast list: Kabby Borders and others to star in new romantic drama flick

1) Kabby Borders as Jenny

Kabby Borders essays the lead role of Jenny in UPtv's The Wedding Wish. She's a single woman who's on a quest to find her husband. She's set her wedding date, following which she decides to find the right man to marry.

Jenny is the protagonist of the film and it is her journey that forms the crux of the story. Viewers can expect Borders to deliver a charming performance in the movie as she looks impressive in the film's preview. Her other acting credits include The Perfect Wedding Match, Love Is Blind, and Devious Nanny, to name a few.

2) Alex Trumble as Tyler

Alex Trumble dons the role of Tyler in UPtv's The Wedding Wish. Tyler is believed to be Jenny's love interest, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character will be explored. The two actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry in the trailer, further elevating the film to a different level altogether.

Apart from The Wedding Wish, Alex Trumble is known for his work on Secrets in the Marriage, The Wrong High School Sweetheart, Dangerous Snow Day, and many more.

3) Reed Favero as Blake

Actor Reed Favero will star as Blake in The Wedding Wish. Apart from that, not many details about his character are known at this point, besides the fact that he's set to play a pivotal role in the movie. He's previously starred in Romantic Rewrite and Love Map.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also features several other prominent actors who portray crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Andrea Conte as Clara

Hannah Brantley as Laura

Rodrigo Aragón as Nico

Adam D. Crain as Aiden

Miranda Roldán as Carmen

The official trailer for The Wedding Wish was dropped by UPtv on May 29, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous events set to unfold in the new romantic movie. It shows the protagonist preparing for her wedding day, but she still hasn't found a groom.

She sets out on a journey to find true love, but the right man was perhaps right in front her of all along. The trailer is quite fun and charming and fans of romantic comedies would certainly enjoy it.

Viewers can tune in to UPtv on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 7 pm ET to watch The Wedding Wish.

Poll : 0 votes