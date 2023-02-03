Secrets in the Marriage on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Secrets in the Marriage, is all set to premiere on the channel on Lifetime on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The film tells the story of a newlywed man who receives a call from a woman claiming to be pregnant with his child. Here's the official description of the movie as per Lifetime:

''Inspired by a true story. Newlyweds Kat and Richard receive a call from a woman claiming be pregnant with Richard’s child. But Richard quickly explains that the woman is one of his former patients who suffers from mental health issues, and Kat believes him.''

The description further reads:

''Weeks later, though, Kat begins questioning Richard’s whereabouts when she finds out he isn’t at work. As Kat questions Richard, he manipulates their conversations, claiming her delusions are a side effect of her sleeping pills.''

The synopsis concludes:

''Just when Kat begins doubting her own mental state, she finds out that he’s been cheating on her with their neighbor, Vivienne. Furious, Kat confronts Richard, and they get into an altercation. As Kat discovers the ugly truth about Richard, she must find a way to absolve herself of a crime she didn’t commit and expose Richard once and for all before it’s too late.''

The movie features Brianna Cohen in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. Secrets in the Marriage is helmed by Nigel Thomas, with the screenplay penned by Victoria Barabas.

Secrets in the Marriage cast list: Brianna Cohen and others to feature in new Lifetime thriller film

1) Brianna Cohen as Kat

Brianna Cohen (Image via IMDb)

Brianna Cohen stars in the lead role as Kat in Lifetime's Secrets in the Marriage. Kat is a newlywed whose husband Richard seemingly has a mysterious past that may come back to haunt him. Kat is the protagonist of the movie and it is from her perspective that viewers see the film.

Brianna Cohen is best known for her appearances in Nightmare PTA Moms, A Baby at Any Cost, and many more.

2) Alex Trumble as Richard

Actor Alex Trumble plays the role of Richard in the new thriller film. Richard is a mysterious man whose dark secrets are gradually revealed after he gets married to Kat. Trumble is set to play a dark and complex character and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the actor.

Alex Trumble's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Wrong High School Sweetheart, Burning Lies, and Labor of Lies, to name a few.

3) Grace McClanahan as Alex

Grace McClanahan dons the role of Alex in the movie. More details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. McClanahan has previously appeared in Betrayed by my Bridesmaid and Honey.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Secrets in the Marriage also has several other actors playing pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Lauren McCullough as Vivienne

Damon McKinnis as Phil

Lauren Palmer as Sue Taylor

Karen Strassman as Mayor

Karsyn Elizabeth as Miriam

Liana Giurissevich as District Attorney

Chuck Meré as Marcos

Don't forget to watch Secrets in the Marriage on Lifetime on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

