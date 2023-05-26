Lucky Hearts on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's new romantic drama film, Lucky Hearts, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The film centers around a bespoke makeup manufacturer who gets a big opportunity to team up with an investment exec and potentially change her life and career forever.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per UPtv:

"A bespoke makeup manufacturer gets her chance at the big time when she teams with an investment exec to make her products more marketable. But when too much starts to change, will she be able to keep the magic that made her makeup such a success? Perhaps with a dash of love she will!"

The film stars Margie Mays in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. It is helmed by noted filmmaker John Murlowski and written by Declan Dineen and Victoria Saxton.

Lucky Hearts cast list: Margie Mays and others to feature in new UPtv romantic drama film

1) Margie Mays

Margie Mays is set to play the lead role of the makeup manufacturer in UPtv's Lucky Hearts. She is the protagonist, and the story is told from her perspective. Mays looks wonderfully charming in the film's preview, perfectly portraying her character's lively nature with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Apart from Lucky Hearts, she's known for her performances in various other TV shows and movies like Call Me Kat, The Wedding in the Hamptons, and The Case of the Christmas Diamond, to name a few.

2) Alex Trumble

Actor Alex Trumble is expected to play the role of the investment executive in the romantic drama movie. He's working with Mays' character, but their ideas often clash, making it difficult to come to an agreement. Their stunning chemistry further elevates the film to a whole new level, and it is their equation that forms the core of the story.

Alex Trumble looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing his character's raw charisma, charm, and sense of humor with absolute ease. His other acting credits include The Wedding Wish, The Search for Secret Santa, The Wrong High School Sweetheart, and many more.

3) Meredith Thomas

Meredith Thomas dons the role of Laura in Lucky Hearts. More details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the story. Thomas has previously starred in Dognapped: A Hound for the Holidays, Framed for Murder, and Stolen in Her Sleep, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others who play significant supporting/minor roles like:

Nancy Harding as Irene

Brian Robert Burns as Verner

Shaun Boylan as Murray

Marisa Desa as Assistant

Tryphena Wade as Julie

UPtv's official preview of the film depicts a scene involving the two lead characters having a lighthearted conversation at a restaurant. Margie's character says that she's not so lucky when it comes to love. The scene has a warm and lighthearted tone and offers a glimpse of what the lead couple's equation is like.

Don't forget to watch Lucky Hearts on UPtv on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

