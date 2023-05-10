"Never forget the pain you are causing people": Hunter Palmer vaccine speculation slammed in wake of 18-year-old's death

An 18-year-old high school student named Hunter Palmer suddenly collapsed and died on May 5, sparking vaccine speculations that were slammed by several netizens online. As per Omaha World-Herald, Palmer, a senior at Wisner-Pilger High School, tumbled suddenly during his track practice just days before he was about to graduate.
He passed away hours after he was taken to a hospital in West Point, with the Lincoln Journal Star reporting that the temperatures were in the 80s the day he died.
Hunter Palmer was an all-rounder, being an all-district running back in football, a basketball team member, and a track runner.
However, the news of the 18-year-old's death suddenly raised vaccine speculations by anti-vaxxers, who were ultimately slammed by netizens, with one of them sharing a screenshot of Palmer's mother's Facebook status:
Twitter reactions on Hunter Palmer's vaccine speculations
On May 9, a Twitter user named @MakisMD, who happens to be a "Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, Author of 100+ publications, and Chief of Oncology at The Wellness Company Canada," shared a tweet with Hunter Palmer's picture suggesting that he passed away from "COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myocarditis."
While some users called out the government for previously imposing vaccine mandates on people, others slammed the speculation by asking for proof. Users bashed the alleged doctor for implying that Palmer passed away due to vaccine-related complications without evidence and causing "harm" to the general public.
Others pointed out that the alleged doctor had his license canceled because of his "professional misconduct" and branded him as "vile" and "disgusting" for spreading rumors about a dead person.
Hunter Palmer's funeral is to be held on May 10 at the Wisner City Auditorium
Talking about Hunter Palmer's death, a news release from the school district read:
“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently.”
The multi-sport athlete pledged to play football at Midland University, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in Nebraska.
As per New York Post, Palmer's zeal for athletics extended beyond the educational setting. Palmer set a personal record and won the high jump in Thursday's last track and field competition. In the relay, he also aided his team in winning second place. The school was open on Friday and Saturday for mourning students and staff.
According to an obituary shared on Minnick Funeral Homes' website, Palmer was also a fan of wrestling, golf, and baseball.
"He loved hanging out with his friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.”
The obituary also noted that the funeral for the deceased child will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 pm at the Wisner City Auditorium.
This is not the first time that someone's untimely death has been linked to an outcome of taking a vaccine jab. Masterchef Australia's judge Jock Zonfrillo's sudden death also suggested vaccine-related complications but were later slammed by netizens.