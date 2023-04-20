"Mourning Jaylor": Big Brother fans are devastated but send support as Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin call it quits

Big Brother season 24 pair Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin have called it quits after six months of dating. The split was amicable as the former posted on her Instagram story on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. According to US Weekly, the former champion decided to end the relationship "after careful thought and consideration." The two have reportedly decided to move on as "best friends."

Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale shares the news (Image via thetaylormack/Instagram)

On her Instagram story, the Big Brother winner detailed her breakup with fellow cast member Joseph Abdin. She said:

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward. We recognize what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us.”

Taylor thanked fans for their continued love and support for the couple, who were affectionately termed as "Jaylor." She assured them that they were still best friends and that for their fans, both of them will always be Jaylor. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to Big Brother stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin's breakup

Given that the two were a fan-favorite pairing, many were upset upon hearing the news of the split. They took to social media to express their emotions while also sending support to Taylor and Joseph.

Levi 👁️ @LoveLeviXO #BB24 And just like that the Jaylor chat was gone for good And just like that the Jaylor chat was gone for good 😢 #BB24 https://t.co/DCAYHyZGWu

carlos @svlmonskinrolls not jaylor over omg not jaylor over omg https://t.co/uw3r1Fazfy

Tmd @tmdangel I was rooting for them but at the same time some relationships doesn't work out or not meant to be. I wish nothing but the best with these 2. Thank you Jaylor for sharing your relationship with us It breaks my heart to know that Jaylor has officially break upI was rooting for them but at the same time some relationships doesn't work out or not meant to be. I wish nothing but the best with these 2. Thank you Jaylor for sharing your relationship with us #bb24 It breaks my heart to know that Jaylor has officially break up 💔💔💔 I was rooting for them but at the same time some relationships doesn't work out or not meant to be. I wish nothing but the best with these 2. Thank you Jaylor for sharing your relationship with us #bb24 https://t.co/JpakZwfMFA

kierra @poveviction To my mutuals who’s crying about jaylor lemme give y’all a hug 🫶🏽 To my mutuals who’s crying about jaylor lemme give y’all a hug 🫶🏽 https://t.co/C0QqpxoPQx

Frankie @FrankietheFresh Jaylor broke up!! No my two bb24 favorites broke up #bb24 Jaylor broke up!! No my two bb24 favorites broke up #bb24 💔💔💔💔😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DJ3PNAPuxT

Ringaux 💅 @QueenGrodner There’s clearly so much love and care that they have for each other, I’m glad they’re not dragging out something that wasn’t working romantically cause that usually leads to resentment. Jaylor still thriving There’s clearly so much love and care that they have for each other, I’m glad they’re not dragging out something that wasn’t working romantically cause that usually leads to resentment. Jaylor still thriving https://t.co/ufre7Xqwoo

More about Big Brother stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin's split

Taylor and Joseph's romantic storyline became one of the most talked topics on Big Brother last year. Throughout the season, the duo formed a tight connection after Joseph showered support for Taylor through all of the bullying and hate directed towards her by some cast members.

Although Joseph's untimely elimination from the show caused misunderstandings and confusion, the duo were able to resolve it once the season wrapped up and Taylor became the first Black woman to win the reality competition series as well as be crowned America's Favorite Player.

The duo officially became a couple in November 2022. Their split definitely came as a shock to fans as they felt the former pair were going strong. In her recent post, Taylor expressed that they would support each other as friends from now on. She said:

“Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have. Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other’s lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”

US Weekly shared exclusive details on Taylor and Joseph's breakup. Distance was reportedly one of the primary reasons for their split. The former initially considered settling down in Florida, but eventually couldn't see herself living there. Joseph, for his part, had to live in his home state of Florida to further his personal and professional life.

According to US Weekly, the couple had planned for a cruise getaway before calling it quits, and still went together "since they plan to remain friends and wanted the opportunity to decompress." Taylor also shared an Instagram story of her and Joseph at the cruise.

❤️👑 @sharquality28 My babies I wish them both nothing but happiness and success going forward as best friends I still love support you both on your future opportunities gonna miss you both being together but you guys have to do what’s best for you love you @TheTayMack and @JosephAbdin 🗡️🖤 #jaylor My babies I wish them both nothing but happiness and success going forward as best friends I still love support you both on your future opportunities gonna miss you both being together but you guys have to do what’s best for you love you @TheTayMack and @JosephAbdin 🗡️🖤#jaylor https://t.co/AP4Qr0p1XL

Expressing love for the fanbase, the former Big Brother winner said:

"We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends."

She continued:

"We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you.”

As per US Weekly, the peagent queen has constantly received harassment online, even with the intervention of the network and law officials. Eventually, the former couple decided it was best to part ways as they gave it their all to protect the relationship and keep it private, but it didn't work out.

The outlet further shared that the former Big Brother pair will share more about their breakup when they're mentally ready to speak publicly about it. The duo have asked their fans, followers and viewers to respect their privacy.

Poll : 0 votes