RHOC season 17 episode 12: Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow do the unexpected

Shannon Storms Beador and John's relationship was the center of a lot of drama on episode 12 of season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC). Whether it's Shannon finally giving insight into her relationship or Heather and Shannon's feud finally coming to an end, the episode was filled with drama. Titled Pumpkins & Paparazzi, the episode was released on August 30, 2023.

“Taylor hosts a pumpkin-carving party where Gina confronts Shannon for starting rumors about her past indiscretions; the ladies question Heather about recent paparazzi photos; Jenn raises concerns about marrying Ryan; Shannon confides in Tamra,” read the synopsis of the episode.

Heather and Shannon were seen making amends and giving their friendship a second chance during this episode. John and Shannon's relationship became a topic of discussion because Heather discussed the same with the other housewives on the show.

Shannon Storms Beador mentioned the following about this in a confession:

"I don't really have any hope that we're going to resolve anything, but I want to hear what Heather has to say. Because Heather's violation of the vault that I thought we had together is a total slap in the face."

Adding her perspective, Heather stated that there is "no vault." She also commented that Shannon gives "everyone the combination" and she has grown tired of it. As the two stars sat down for their conversation, Shannon expressed how "hurt" she was by Heather's actions.

A one-on-one conversation between Heather Dubrow and Shannon Storms Beador

Heather explained that she did not intend to talk about Shannon's relationship with John Jannsen with other cast members on the show. Shannon Storms Beador went on to say that she had the same kind of relationship issues that most people had. She said that despite that, she hoped the couple could "navigate through them" because she had never loved anyone as much as she loved John.

"It's nobody's business, so if you're so concerned as my friend, then talk to me about it," Shannon said.

Responding to this, Heather Dubrow apologized for her behavior and said that she would never do something to intentionally hurt Shannon.

"I feel like in my heart and in my mind, I don't believe I was ever sh-t talking you or trying to stir things up at all. If it came out that way or [it] moved that way, then I apologize," Dubrow noted.

Shannon Storms Beador appreciated Heather's apology and showed how much it meant to her. Additionally, she said she needed some time to process everything, but that she would be okay soon.

On episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, Shannon confronted Heather about sharing details of the former's relationship with other housewives. However, Heather denied the accusation made against her.

Shannon Storms Beador also opened up to Tamra Judge about her relationship with John in the latest episode of the show. As Shannon Storms Beador shared the differences she and John have, she added that while she was a communicator, John was an avoider. She noted that he didn't want to talk and that they had never been on a trip where neither of them had any work.

"And that's something that has bothered me. And it's like, there's a part of me that says, 'Is he really in it?'," the RHOC castmate said.

Shannon Storms Beador mentioned that John might have commitment issues and that they didn't discuss marriage. It is worth noting that Shannon and John split up at the end of 2022 and it was around this time that the filming of season 17 had just finished.

The next episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 will be released on September 6, 2023, on Bravo.