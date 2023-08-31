Episode 12 of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 was full of drama, confessions, and even a few feuds. The synopsis of the latest episode, Pumpkins & Paparazzi, which aired on August 30, 2023, reads:

“Taylor hosts a pumpkin-carving party where Gina confronts Shannon for starting rumors about her past indiscretions; the ladies question Heather about recent paparazzi photos; Jenn raises concerns about marrying Ryan; Shannon confides in Tamra.”

Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter got into a fight during this episode of the show RHOC, and Gina even suggested Shannon should seek help from “rehab” due to her behavior. The following is what Gina revealed during a confession interview:

“Shannon says s–t, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f–king hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f–king check yourself into rehab.”

This fight began because Shannon denied on this episode that she previously said Gina's kids “would’ve gone to Child Protective Service” in 2019. Shannon explained in previous show episodes that Gina did not lose custody of her children because of her actions. According to Shannon, this incident occurred after Gina was arrested in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, for DUI in 2019.

The reaction of RHOC cast member Shannon to the accusations made against her

The recent episode featured the RHOC cast members attending a pumpkin carving event. While everyone was busy crafting pumpkins, Tamra shared the following with Shannon:

“So I will have to tell you, Gina took me aside evidently, um, Jenn told her you brought up CPS at your party? That CPS was coming for her kids?”

Following this conversation between Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra, Shannon was shocked by Jenn's accusation against her and called her out. According to Shannon:

“Jenn, you said that I said CPS was coming for Gina’s kids? What are you talking about? I would never say that!”

Following this, Tamra Judge was shocked and didn't remember the incident, while Pedranti mentioned that Shannon had shared the same information with other cast members. In response to this, Shannon said:

“Never said it! God strike me dead, that’s when I know I didn’t say something, OK? So stop stirring s–t up, Jenn. Jesus Christ.”

Throughout this conversation, Jennifer Pedranti remained firm with her statement, while Shannon continued to say that she had never made this claim. Shannon screamed at Pedranti, mentioning:

“My friends were there! I would never say that! You know what I said, Gina? I said, ‘I’m not allowed to talk about anything good that I did for Gina.’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna talk about it.'”

As a result, Shannon repeatedly argued that Pedranti had lied about this matter, and the feud between Pedranti and Shannon became Shannon versus Gina. In addition, the show's upcoming episode, Big News, Bigger Secret, will reveal even more revelations about the cast members. The synopsis of this episode of RHOC reads:

“Heather throws a party to launch her HD Network, but tensions arise when Emily reveals an issue from the past; Jenn introduces Ryan to her mother; Tamra plans a trip to Mexico.”

Viewers can catch the next episode of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 on September 6, 2023, on Bravo.