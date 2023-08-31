Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 episode 12 featured a brief conversation between Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge. Titled Pumpkins & Paparazzi, the latest episode of the show aired on August 30, 2023. The synopsis of the episode read:

“Taylor hosts a pumpkin-carving party where Gina confronts Shannon for starting rumors about her past indiscretions; the ladies question Heather about recent paparazzi photos; Jenn raises concerns about marrying Ryan; Shannon confides in Tamra.”

In this episode, Shannon Storms Beador shared John Janssen's reaction when he learned that their relationship had become a topic of discussion among housewives. She also spoke about the differences between her and John's ways of handling things during this episode with Tamra.

In addition to sharing the problems Shannon Storms Beador faces in her relationship with John, the former discussed the differences between them.

"He's an avoider, like I'm a communicator....He doesn't want to talk and, you know, we've never gone on a trip, just he and I with no work. And that's something that has bothered me. And it's like, there's a part of me that says, 'Is he really in it?'," Shannon said.

Towards the end of 2022, when filming for season 17 was completed, the couple separated.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 episode 12: Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge's conversation about John

Tamra also asked if John Janssen is afraid of committing and getting "married." To this, Shannon Storms Beador replied that there is a "possibility" and added that she and John don't discuss these issues.

She said that while it was possible, they don't talk about it. She noted that the issues were the ones that she and John needed to figure out and that it was "none of Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, or Gina Kirschenheiter's business." She adde that the opinions of the housewives meant nothing to her.

While Tamra Judge didn't respond much to this in front of Shannon Storms Beador, she continued to discuss the same during the episode. Tamra said that it was a "red flag" that Shannon and John weren't discussing getting married. She added that given how they had been married for three years, no talk of marriage "at their age," didn't sound right to Tamra.

In the episode, Shannon Storms Beador also shared John's thoughts when he realized that their relationship was getting a lot of attention on the show. She also said that he had a few thoughts about the ladies continually sharing their perspectives. Shannon shared how she discussed this matter with John and they “don't care what they're saying.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador also added that John is not happy that they are talking about him and Shannon. She told Tamra that she wasn't going to discuss every argument she had had with John. Shannon, however, added that in the spirit of being honest, she did get "really upset" when she and John didn't spend a lot of time together.

Heather and Shannon discussed their issues during this episode and attempted to resolve them. The upcoming episode of the show titled Big News, Bigger Secret is going to be filled with drama and controversy. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Heather throws a party to launch her HD Network, but tensions arise when Emily reveals an issue from the past; Jenn introduces Ryan to her mother; Tamra plans a trip to Mexico.”

Fans can catch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on September 6, 2023, on Bravo.