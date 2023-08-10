Does Tamra Judge owe Heather Dubrow an apology? Bravo star dishes on Shannon Beador drama during WWHL

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow recently appeared on WWHL on Wednesday, August 9, where she discussed several trending topics regarding the show and its cast members. As part of host Andy Cohen's segment "Do They Owe a Huge Apology," Heather was asked about The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members who owe her an apology.

To begin with, Andy asked if castmate Tamra Judge should apologize to Heather for bringing her name up during Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen's relationship drama. Upon hearing this, Heather Dubrow replied with a "Yes."

Here Andy and Tamra were discussing episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, where the latter asserted that Heather Dubrow disclosed some information about Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen's relationship with the housewives. In response to Tamra's claims, Heather denied them.

During this episode, Shannon Storms Beador also confronted Heather Dubrow for sharing personal information. The former shared the following confession during episode 10:

“I’ve had conversations with Heather about normal relationship issues. But for her to allude that it’s serious and it’s really bad? No.”

After this, Emily Simpson commented that she did not like that Shannon chose Heather to share her personal information, but not Emily. The following is what Emily mentioned:

“Remember what Heather told us about Shannon and her relationship with John? I talked to Tamra, but she knew about it. This is kind of what hurts my feelings. I open up to her about [my husband] Shane and I share all of these things about my family, then you need to be honest with me. I can help her. I can advocate for her, but she won’t let us.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 episode 10 features Shannon Storms Beador confronting Heather Dubrow

During the aforementioned episode of RHOC season 17, Tamra Judge was seen accusing Heather Dubrow of sharing details about Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen's relationship. Heather, however, denied all these accusations. On the other hand, Shannon heard Tamra and Heather's conversation.

Shannon then expressed her disappointment to Heather Dubrow at hearing that Heather had said her relationship with John Janssen was "really bad," to which Heather replied:

“I have not told any of these girls your story. I'm always very neutral about you and John — always.”

Heather subsequently mentioned the following during personal congestion:

“I don't like that. But also, I think that Shannon is way too concerned about who is talking about her relationship and [should be] concerned about her actual relationship.”

According to Shannon, John Janssen doesn't want to share every detail about their relationship publicly, which is why she wants to keep them private. In addition to saying John Janssen is a private person, Shannon also said he is “supportive, loving, and easygoing.”

In the following conversation, Heather Dubrow came up once again with Shannon Storms Beador and shared her side of the story, as well as how much she cared for Shannon and her relationship with John. According to Heather:

“I care about your relationship. I care about your children, and I wouldn't spread your private information and anything you told me in that vault I would ever repeat.”

Further, Heather Dubrow mentioned:

“I have done what I need to do, but I am not taking fall for defiling our friendship because I didn't do that and I refuse to be held to the fire for something I did not do.”

John Janssen and Shannon Storms Beador began dating in 2019, but at the end of 2022, the couple announced that they had broken up. According to Shannon, they are maintaining their friendship at the moment.

Apart from this, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo on August 23, 2023.