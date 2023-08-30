RHOC season 17 episode 12 release date, air time and plot

Set to air on August 30, 2023, RHOC season 17, episode 12, promises a rollercoaster of emotions and confrontations. Gina confronts Shannon about rumors swirling around her past, and the tension is palpable. This clash is just one of the many dramatic moments awaiting viewers in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17.

Taylor's pumpkin-carving party serves as the stage for these unfolding dramas. The cast, featuring Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, and Heather Dubrow, are all set to bring their A-game, making this episode a must-watch.

The official synopsis of the show RHOC season 17, episode 12 reads:

“Taylor hosts a pumpkin-carving party where Gina confronts Shannon for starting rumours about her past indiscretions; the ladies question Heather about recent paparazzi photos; Jenn raises concerns about marrying Ryan; Shannon confides in Tamra.”

RHOC season 17, episode 12, sets the stage for unforgettable drama on August 30

As mentioned, episode 12 of RHOC season 17 is set to air on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 8/7c on Bravo. If you plan to catch it live, check your local listings for the exact time slot. For those who can't catch it live, the episode will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

For viewers around the globe, here are the airing times in different time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Secrets, sales, and surprises will unfold in episode 12

Taylor’s pumpkin-carving party is a festive gathering that sets the stage for confrontations. Gina takes this opportunity to confront Shannon about rumors concerning her past. This clash could be a vital moment that exposes hidden issues and possibly even secrets. This face-off with Shannon could be a watershed moment for both women.

While Gina has been relatively transparent about her life, Shannon’s decision to dig up rumors could either strengthen or shatter their friendship. We can see Gina describing how she isn’t trying to hurt Shanon in any way. She clearly mentions:

“I haven’t done anything to Shanon!...She has zero respect for me.”

Heather Dubrow is also in the spotlight but for a different reason. She and her husband Terry close a record-breaking house sale, thanks to the help of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Heather Alton. Heather also finds herself under scrutiny as the ladies question her about some recent paparazzi photos.

What do these photos reveal? And how will Heather handle the questions? While these are the major highlights, other intriguing subplots, like Jenn’s concerns about marrying Ryan, add layers to the RHOC season 17’s narrative.

Lastly, Jenn’s sudden hesitation about her upcoming marriage to Ryan could signal a deeper issue. Whether it’s cold feet or a red flag, her concerns add a new dimension to the RHOC season 17’s drama.

Final thoughts

RHOC season 17, episode 12, promises a whirlwind of confrontations, questions, and personal dilemmas that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the season progresses, the stakes are getting higher, and this episode stands out as a potential table-turner.

For fans closely following the RHOC season 17, missing this episode is not an option. It’s shaping up to be a pivotal moment that could redefine relationships and set the course for the rest of the season. With so much at stake, this episode is a must-watch.