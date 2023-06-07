Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 net worth: Who is the richest housewife?

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season, season 17, will feature new and old faces, as well as faces that the audience has missed as they left the show in the middle.

Set to appear in the show are Shannon, Heather, Gina, Emily, Jennifer, Taylor, and Tamra. While all of the housewives have made quite a name for themselves, both through the show and their other ventures, Heather Dubrow tops the richest RHOC housewives list with an impressive net worth of $70 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of RHOC season 17 on Bravo.

RHOC season 17 cast’s net worth explored

The upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), which is set to premiere on June 7, 2023, will feature seven main housewives as they showcase their lavish lifestyles and impressive lives.

Heather Dubrow ($70 million)

Heather Dubrow, 54, was born in the Bronx and grew up in Chappaqua, New York. The RHOC cast member competed in beauty pageants from a young age and was named Miss Greater Syracuse in 1989. She was also Miss Congeniality at the Miss New York State Pageant in 1990. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and worked at Disneyland before finding success. Her television and movie credits include That’s the Life, Married with Children, Nowhere Man, Men Behaving Badly, Life with Roger, and more.

She joined the Bravo show in 2016 but briefly left the show in 2016, only to return a few years later. According to Celebrity Net Worth, while she has earned an impressive amount of fame for herself, her net worth is largely derived from her husband, Terry Dubrow, who is a plastic surgeon.

Shannon Beador ($20 million)

Shannon Beador, 59, is best known for being a part of RHOC since 2014. She has further appeared on several television shows, including What’s Up Orange County, Home & Family, FabLife, Steve Harvey, Hollywood Today Live, Flipping Out, Then and Now with Andy Cohen, The Talk, and WWHL.

The reality star is an entrepreneur who launched Real for Real Cuisine in 2018. She is the ex-wife of David Beador.

Tamra Judge ($3 million)

Tamra Judge @tamrajudgeOC You’d be lying if you said you didn’t miss me — and I HATE liars. Tune in TONIGHT for my COMEBACK and the season premiere of #RHOC at 8pm/7c on @BravoTV You’d be lying if you said you didn’t miss me — and I HATE liars. Tune in TONIGHT for my COMEBACK and the season premiere of #RHOC at 8pm/7c on @BravoTV! 🍊 https://t.co/gC15rxPasd

The infamous cast member who is set to return to RHOC has a reported net worth of $3 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tamra Judge earned $325k per season and is an entrepreneur, fitness professional, and television personality.

Tamra is the co-owner of C.U.T. Fitness with her husband, worked as a real estate agent, and was the associate producer of Erasing Family. She further appeared on Lopez Tonight, Today, Chelsea Lately, The Ricki Lake Show, FabLife, The Doctors, Then and Now with Andy Cohen, The Dr. Oz Show, Steve, WWHL, and Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

Taylor Armstrong ($2.5 million)

The 51-year-old television personality is set to return to RHOC, which reportedly helps her bring home $175 thousand per season. Taylor also appeared in several other shows, including The Hills and Couples Therapy.

The businesswoman was born in Independence, Kansas, and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a child. However, once she moved to Beverly Hills, she changed her name to Taylor Ford and started her own eCommerce business.

Jennifer Pedranti ($2 million)

According to The Cinemaholic, the newest cast member is a successful businesswoman, which earns her around $80K per year. Jennifer Pedranti is the owner of a Rancho Santa Margarita-based yoga studio called Devi Rebel Yoga and was married to William Pedranti, whom the publication credits for Jennifer’s family business’ operations.

Gina Kirschenheiter ($1 million)

The American reality star from RHOC was born in Long Island and is famously known for her role in the Bravo show. The show saw her life unravel on national television, with her divorce playing out on television as well as her domestic violence case against ex-husband Matt. Before being cast for the show, she worked as a flight attendant for North American Airlines. She also reportedly worked for the owner of Rallye Motors, at the Hofstra School of Medicine, and more.

Emily Simpson ($900,000)

The reality star is an accomplished attorney and party planner, which adds to her net worth along with the money she makes starring in the Bravo show. The cast member is married to a successful lawyer. Emily has previously worked for a national law firm and has been seen in multiple magazines.

