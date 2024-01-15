"BTS paved the way too much": Fans react as Billboard Korea is set to launch in June 2024

On January 13, 2024, the American music and entertainment magazine Billboard officially announced the launch of Billboard Korea, expanding further into the Asian mainstream market.

The expansion occurs as they recognize the worldwide contributions of K-pop groups and artists, including BTS, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, and others.

Published weekly through the Penske Media Corporation, Billboard covers topics such as music charts, news, videos, reviews, public opinion, and other aspects of the music industry.

As soon as the fans got to know about the launch of Billboard Korea, the K-pop community was overjoyed, with some fans crediting it to BTS's global influence and their role in paving the way for the flourishing K-pop industry leading to the creation of Billboard Korea.

Billboard Korea will enhance the growth and development of K-pop artists worldwide

Billboard is famous for its music charts, such as the Hot 100, the 200 and the Global 200. These charts rank the most popular albums and songs in different genres based on data tracking popular albums and songs across various genres. The Billboard for Korea will also release similar charts to monitor songs and albums by Korean artists. However, detailed information is yet to be revealed by the American magazine.

This expansion occurs as Billboard forms a partnership with the Global Entertainment Media Group to accelerate the growth of the Korean music market. It aims to provide a comprehensive platform for increasing artists' visibility, fostering cultural exchanges, and ensuring global recognition, as stated by Billboard.

Even President Mike Van mentioned in a statement how Korean music has made a significant contribution to their platform and commented:

"Billboard has long celebrated the rich contribution of Korean music across our platforms. This expansion is a significant milestone for our brand and underscores our dedication to amplifying the voices and talent that shape the vibrant Korean music scene. We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Korea."

It is anticipated that Billboard Korea will promote Korean music globally, with the first issue, Billboard K Vol.1, scheduled for release in June 2024.

Fans are celebrating the launch of Billboard for Korea, with many confident that BTS and its members will top the charts, becoming the first group to do so.

Others are certain that their favorite artists will dominate the charts. Needless to say, K-pop fans are excited and will stream endlessly to ensure their favorite artists climb to the top of the Billboard Korea charts. As Jin will also be back from his military service in June 2024, fans are expecting him to release an album and top the charts as well.

Fans react as the Billboard for Korea is set to launch in June 2024:

It is is also set to launch its official website and digital platform in 2024.