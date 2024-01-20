“He’s back on the meds smh”: Internet reacts as Kanye West is rumored to have filmed a 40-minute apology video addressing antisemitic remarks

Ye began trending on social media on January 18 after TMZ reported he has supposedly filmed a 40-minute apology video that addresses his antisemitic remarks from last year.

This led fans online into a frenzy, with several fans debating the possible reasons behind this new development.

This alleged apology video comes less than a month after Kanye posted his official apology statement in Hebrew on Instagram. It is also reported that this 40-minute apology video would be dropped before he releases his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye's alleged apology video leads fans into heated debates online

With the latest on Ye reportedly being his new apology video, fans were quick to take to X to debate each other on where they stand when it comes to Kanye West and his antisemitic comments.

Several critics slammed the artist for supposedly using this as a means to promote his upcoming album. Vultures, Kanye's highly anticipated collaboration album, is scheduled to drop on February 9.

Many fans supported Kanye taking a step forward in his life by making amends with the Jewish community. One user even stated their appreciation for the artist addressing his prior statements by saying:

"Apologies are a step toward healing and understanding—commendable to see efforts for growth and accountability."

Several critics seemed to slam the artist for the alleged apology video he had filmed.

One X user even expressed how a video apology isn't enough and that Kanye should physically apologize to the Jewish community for his antisemitic remarks.

Although he received a ton of backlash over this rumored news, dedicated fans of the artist seemed to see this as a sign of an early release when TMZ announced that the apology video would drop shortly before the album.

Ye fans were delighted as this meant that Vultures was just around the corner.

Latest updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures'

Fans have been on edge ever since Ye and Ty Dolla pushed their album release date for a third time, moving the official release date to February 9.

Both artists have been quiet about the rescheduling, leading many fans to believe this could be another Yandhi situation where the album never officially releases but gets leaked online over the years.

However, at a concert in Saudi Arabia last night (January 19), Ty Dolla $ign announced that the album was dropping soon. The artist stated:

"WE BOUT TO DROP THE NEW ALBUM VULTURES REAL SOON"

As fans await the album release in less than one month, the recent listening events and previews have led fans to speculate the success and streaming numbers this album will generate upon its release.