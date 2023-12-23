“How long must we wait”: Internet reacts as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign reportedly delay ‘Vultures’ release date once again

The release of rapper Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album has been pushed a second time. The album was set to be released on December 15, 2023, but got pushed to a December 31, 2023 release. However that was also postponed further and the album will now be released on January 12, 2023.

The album is reportedly being delayed due to a Backstreet Boys sample clearance issue. Another reason is that a song from Ye's catalog wasn't cleared by a collaborating artist, Nicki Minaj.

Fans of the rappers have eagerly been awaiting the album as it is the first album that Kanye will release after he was embroiled in multiple controversies in 2022. After fans heard about the second delay, they expressed their disappointment on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter. While some said that they were done waiting, one fans asked how long must the fans wait for the album to drop.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures being delayed for a second time

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures was initially set to be released in the second week of December but was postponed to December 31, 2023. As fans eagerly waited for the album to drop, they got the news that the album release had been delayed further and that it would now be released on January 12, 2024.

They expressed their frustration at the delay as many claimed they had been waiting for the album release for a very long time. Others cited Kanye West's history of postponing and scrapping projects like he did with Donda and Yandhi.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vultures will serve as the follow-up album for both Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, who released their previous projects in 2021. The latter tweeted the symbols '¥$' denoting "Ye" and "Dolla" respectively on October 22, 2023. This seemed like a teaser for the upcoming collaboration between the two rappers.

Expand Tweet

This was followed up by the release of the debut single, Vultures on November 22, 2023. The four-and-a-half-minute track featuring rappers Bump J and Lil Durk was previewed on Power 92 Chicago a week before the actual release. The lyrics included a line by Kanye West, who also goes by "Ye," questioning why he was labeled 'antisemitic'. This reignited the controversy over his comments from 2022.

Expand Tweet

The album's opening track Everybody was also previewed by Kanye West on December 8, 2023, via social media. The track contained a sample of the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

Five days later, it was reported that the sample had not been authorized. This was part of the reason for the album's delay.

Expand Tweet

A day later, Vultures faced yet another setback when Nicki Minaj rejected Kanye's request to include the track New Body on the album.

The track was a 2018 collaboration between West and Nicki. This further contributed to the album's delay and led to a back-and-forth between Kanye and Nicki Minaj online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In December, Kanye and Ty Dolla held a series of listening events for the album, called Vultures Rave. These events featured snippets of the album with guest artists performing their verses live.

Ticket prices for some raves started at $200 per person and went up to five figures for VIP tables. Tickets for the Las Vegas rave cost $2000 for both general admission and to watch the livestream.

Expand Tweet

More about Vultures

Representatives for Kanye West have confirmed that the album will be delayed. The projected release date is January 12, 2024.

The Vultures album cover is reportedly the reworking of an 1835 painting titled Landscape with Graves. Created by the renowned 19th century German painter, Caspar David Friedrich. The subtitle Volume 1 on the cover also indicates the possibility of a second ¥$ project.

Kanye has his hands full at the moment. Apart from working on Vultures, he also plans to build a new city somewhere in the Middle East. The projected city is supposed to span over 100,000 acres and is currently referred to as DROAM. While still in Phase 1 of development, the rapper has been recruiting contractors, engineers, and others to make the project a reality.