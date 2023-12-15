Is Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosting a second “Vultures” rave ahead of album release? Cryptic X post sparks speculation

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosted their first "Vultures" rave in Miami on December 12, 2023. The rave party included the singer's daughter North West as well as Freddie Gibbs, Offset, and Lil Durk. However, the event gained distinct fame for the KKK headgear which was worn by the singer.

After the event, the singer released another cryptic post on X, suggesting another rave in support of his upcoming album in Las Vegas on December 13, 2023. However, no listening event took place on said date, causing speculation to arise regarding the event, as illustrated by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Kanye West's Vulture rave tease

Netizens promptly reacted to Kanye West's Vulture rave tease, taking to social media, particularly X (Twitter), to express their feelings on the matter. Many raised questions about what exactly was going on with the event since the original stream did not happen.

Particularly, the exact timing of the event in different time zones was one of the major questions posed by netizens. Others speculated on why the event did not take place at the scheduled time and venue in the first place. Some also questioned who would be responsible for streaming it and on which platform.

Kanye West is set to release his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign (as ¥$) on December 15, 2023. The self-released album's promotion has experienced a rocking start, marked by the cancellation of multiple events as suspense continues to build.

More about Kanye West and his career

Kanye West started his music career with his debut studio album, The College Dropout, which was released on February 10, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album proved to be a breakthrough, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Additionally, the album also won the Best Rap Album award at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

Following the early success, the singer dropped his second album, Late Registration, which was released on August 30, 2005. This album also claimed a chart-topping success on the Billboard 200 album chart.

West garnered commercial acclaim with his third studio album, Graduation, which was released on September 11, 2007. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and UK album charts. Furthermore, Graduation also won the Best Rap Album award at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Collaborating with Jay Z, Kanye West produced the album Watch the Throne, celebrating his last major album success. The album was released on August 8, 2011, via Def Jam Records and Roc-a-Fella Records. Watch the Throne peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Canadian and Swiss album charts.