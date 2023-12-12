Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Presale code, tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to June 7, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. The newly announced North America and Europe editions of the tour will be followed by more dates to be announced shortly.
Nicki Minaj announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, New York, Berlin, and Los Angeles, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on December 11, 2023:
Live Nation presale for the Nicki Minaj tour will be available from December 14, 2024. The presale code for said presale is CREW and the presale can be accessed via Live Nation. Artist Presale will be available from December 13, 2023, and can be accessed by signing up to the singer's official fan site.
General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices for the North American tour have not been announced as of yet. Tickets for the Europe tour are priced at £75 to £132 for seated tickets, £132 for general tickets, £243.70 for Gold Circle tickets, and between £243.70 to £477.70 for VIP tickets. All tickets can be accessed from the Nicki Minaj's official website.
Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates
On December 8, 2023, Nicki Minaj released Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album. The successor to her first album, Pink Friday, the new album has been received with praise from her fans, but no chart information is available as of yet.
The singer is now set to embark on a world tour to support her new album. The full list of dates and venues for the Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour is given below:
- March 1, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- March 3, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- March 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- March 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- March 15, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Rolling Loud California
- March 18, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- March 20, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- March 22, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- March 26, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- March 28, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- March 29, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- March 30, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- April 1, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- April 2, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- April 4, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- April 5, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
- April 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Dreamville Festival
- April 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- April 12, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- April 17, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- April 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- April 20, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- April 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- April 27, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- May 2, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- May 9, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- May 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- May 26, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- May 28, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- June 1, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- June 5, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- June 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena
Nicki Minaj is best known for her debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.