Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Presale code, tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to June 7, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. The newly announced North America and Europe editions of the tour will be followed by more dates to be announced shortly.

Nicki Minaj announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, New York, Berlin, and Los Angeles, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on December 11, 2023:

Live Nation presale for the Nicki Minaj tour will be available from December 14, 2024. The presale code for said presale is CREW and the presale can be accessed via Live Nation. Artist Presale will be available from December 13, 2023, and can be accessed by signing up to the singer's official fan site.

General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices for the North American tour have not been announced as of yet. Tickets for the Europe tour are priced at £75 to £132 for seated tickets, £132 for general tickets, £243.70 for Gold Circle tickets, and between £243.70 to £477.70 for VIP tickets. All tickets can be accessed from the Nicki Minaj's official website.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates

On December 8, 2023, Nicki Minaj released Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album. The successor to her first album, Pink Friday, the new album has been received with praise from her fans, but no chart information is available as of yet.

The singer is now set to embark on a world tour to support her new album. The full list of dates and venues for the Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour is given below:

March 1, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

March 3, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

March 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

March 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

March 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

March 15, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Rolling Loud California

March 18, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

March 20, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

March 22, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

March 26, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

March 28, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

March 29, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

March 30, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

April 1, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

April 2, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

April 4, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

April 5, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

April 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Dreamville Festival

April 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

April 12, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

April 17, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

April 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 20, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

April 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

April 27, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

May 2, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

May 9, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

May 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

May 26, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

May 28, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

June 1, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 5, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

June 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena

Nicki Minaj is best known for her debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.