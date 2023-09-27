31-year-old shares Bloodline relative is facing serious health issues

The current four members of The Bloodline faction - Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa are currently active on WWE TV.

However, a relative of the four Anoa'i wrestling family, Afa Anoa'i Jr. (aka Manu), is facing some serious health issues, as shared by 31-year-old Lance Anoa'i.

The 39-year-old member of the Samoan dynasty is best for his main roster tenure in WWE from 2007 to 2009. Manu has shared the ring with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Matt Hardy, and others.

The MLW star recently took to his Twitter to share upsetting news about the Bloodline relative. Lance noted that Afa Jr. was rushed to the hospital on September 23, stating that he had undergone a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue.

As per the GoFundMe page set up to support Afa Jr., the former WWE Superstar had numerous tests and serious cardiac operations. His cardiac injection fraction is barely 35%, and his heart is filling up with fluid by the hour.

Afa has a lengthy road to rehabilitation, with significant medical expenditures and medications required. The 31-year-old superstar has encouraged fans to make contributions to the life-threatening illness of Roman Reigns' cousin.

Check out Lance's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Afa Anoa'i Jr. explained how he carved his wrestling career without the help of Roman Reigns' Bloodline

In a conversation with Tantalizing Tony, the 39-year-old shared how he has been in the wrestling business for the past 25 years.

Afa explained that his experience in the wrestling business had been carved out successfully without Roman Reigns and his faction.

"I don't necessarily look at it like I have to live up to the legacy of the family name," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "I look at it as I have to create my own road to this legacy. We all have our strengths, we all have our weaknesses. Roman, he's made it to the top of the game in the WWE. I've made it to the top of the game without them. I stayed relevant for the last 25 years without them," he said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen how long it will take Afa Anoa'i Jr. to get back to in-ring action ahead of his recovery process.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Afa Anoa'i Jr. a speedy recovery.

Do you think Manu will ever join WWE's Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.