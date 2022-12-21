38-year-old Bloodline relative says he succeeded without help from Roman Reigns and WWE

Four members of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa) currently dominate WWE television as The Bloodline. Afa Anoa'i Jr., a relative of all four men, has opened up about his own experiences in the wrestling business over the last 25 years.

The 38-year-old is arguably best known for his WWE main roster run as Manu between 2007 and 2009. He was also briefly a member of Randy Orton's Legacy faction.

In an interview with Tantalizing Tony, the former WWE Superstar explained how he carved out a successful career without Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's assistance:

"I don't necessarily look at it like I have to live up to the legacy of the family name," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "I look at it as I have to create my own road to this legacy. We all have our strengths, we all have our weaknesses. Roman, he's made it to the top of the game in the WWE. I've made it to the top of the game without them. I stayed relevant for the last 25 years without them." [From 7:16 to 7:40]

Afa Anoa'i Jr. made his in-ring debut in 1998 at the age of 13. He now runs the Battlefield Pro Wrestling promotion in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. claims Roman Reigns is not the only Head of the Table

While Roman Reigns leads the way as one of wrestling's biggest stars, Afa Anoa'i Jr. is currently involved in several ventures outside of WWE.

The former Legacy member choreographed The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical alongside Bull James. He also recently competed in a match at the ECW Arena.

The Bloodline's relative stated that if he was still part of WWE, he would not have been able to do all his side projects:

"I'm about to be an award-winning broadway choreographer," Afa Anoa'i Jr. added. "That doesn't happen if I'm in the WWE. I'm not able to do all the side projects and I'm not able to run Battlefield. I'm not able to wrestle in the ECW Arena if I'm tied down to WWE.

The former WWE star continued and boldly stated that, like Roman Reigns, he is also worthy of being called the family's Head of the Table:

"Not to say that I never wanna go back, I'm just showing the world that, yeah, we run the WWE. We also run wrestling outside the WWE. So, if you wanna look at Roman as The Head of the Table there, you wanna look at me as the other head. That's the way I look at it." [From 7:47 to 8:15]

Roman Reigns is set to compete in a huge tag team match on the December 30 episode of SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will team up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena.

