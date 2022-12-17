Create

WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena announces historic return match, big twist in Bray Wyatt storyline - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights

By Jojo
Modified Dec 17, 2022 08:54 AM IST
We got a creepy segment with Bray Wyatt while John Cena set up his return match on SmackDown!
WWE SmackDown kicked off with a Women's Tag Team Title match between Damage CTRL and the team of Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

We kick-off with Championship action on #SmackDown! https://t.co/c3kGvWv06P

WWE SmackDown Results (December 16, 2022): Damage CTRL (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan - Women's Tag Team Championship match

.@YaOnlyLivvOnce and @NixonNewell are FIRED UP and NOT holding back tonight as they set their sights on #DamageCTRL's WWE Women's Tag Team Titles! 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/fTBLFobxb9

Morgan and Dakota Kai kicked off the match, and Nox came in early with the challengers in control. Kai got the takedown and isolated Nox before making the tag to IYO SKY. Liv came in with the tag and joined Nox to hit a double-team move of their own.

Morgan ran a distraction at ringside before Nox came in with a big dive, taking out the champs. After a break on SmackDown, Liv was taken out with a big dropkick from SKY before she sent Nox outside and tried for a moonsault.

Bayley tried to interfere, but Nox sent her over the barricades. A hooded figure came out of nowhere and took Tegan out before security dragged them away. SKY sent Tegan back into the ring before hitting Over The Moonsault for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

What the...Who was that??? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/omHez83AKm

Grade: B

Debuting a new look, Sami Zayn got ready before his meeting with Roman Reigns, and Jey hinted at the Tribal Chief making Zayn a full member of the Bloodline.

Will @SamiZayn become an Official Uce tonight?@WWEUsos #SmackDown https://t.co/qpqUa4nCHK

We saw a creepy video of LA Knight being tied up earlier in the night. Knight was out next and called Bray Wyatt to the ring.

Wyatt came out and tried to say it wasn't him before Knight attacked him.

UNCLE HOWDY IS HERE! #BrayWyatt #SmackDown https://t.co/fZjXsCgT9K

Interestingly, Uncle Howdy showed up on the screen. However, this time he walked down the ramp in his mask and started laughing like a maniac. Knight was scared and backed off before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

WAIT?! IS THAT...?! 😨How?#SmackDown https://t.co/qKuvc4yfuh

Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet - WWE Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

.@KingRicochet giving it everything he's got tonight as he clashes with @Gunther_AUT for the Intercontinental Championship! 👏👏👏#SmackDown https://t.co/UyvyYkJ5uj

Imperium was banned from ringside before the match, and Gunther had the upper hand early on. Gunther got a hip toss on Ricochet before reversing a springboard dive. The champ was sent out of the ring before Ricochet hit a big moonsault off the ropes.

Back in the ring, Gunther tried for a German Suplex off the second rope, but Ricochet landed on his feet. Gunther got a near fall off a big clothesline before his dive was met with a kick.

Ricochet lifted Gunther for a suplex before hitting the 450 Splash for a near fall of his own. He got some big strikes before taking a chop and a powerbomb. Gunther got his Last Symphony finisher before getting the pin.

Result: Gunther def. Ricochet to retain WWE Intercontinental Championship

#BraunStrowman rushes to the aid of @KingRicochet as #Imperium looks to brutalize him after his #ICTitle match. 😤#SmackDown https://t.co/Cd7qbmn1d1

Imperium came out after the match and attacked Ricochet before Braun Strowman came out to make the save. Imperium retreated before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: A

Backstage, Roman told Jimmy Uso he wasn't sure whether to make Sami a Uso or not due to his past association with Kevin Owens.

"Wiseman... @ScrapDaddyAP!"@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/EGUBy2PZCS

Adam Pearce was called in, and Roman wanted a match set up between him & Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens & a partner of the latter's choosing.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row on SmackDown - #1 Contender Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

EVERYBODY DOWN! 😲Which team will earn the right to challenge @WWEUsos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles? #HitRow #VikingRaiders #LegadoDelFantasma #SmackDown https://t.co/U1h5bLIrwn

Ivar and Adonis kicked off the match, and the Vikings took control early on. Top Dolla tagged in and sent Erik outside before doing the same to the Legado. Wilde hit a big crossbody off the top before Cruz came in with a springboard dropkick and 450 Splash for a near fall.

Vega interfered and took Adonis down with a head-scissor, and B-Fab also got involved. Valhalla took both women down before Hit Row got their combined finisher on Wilde for the win.

Result: Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma & Viking Raiders

Pure chaos on #SmackDown!@ZelinaVegaWWE @TheVibeBri @SarahRowe https://t.co/hTrm8AMiCF

Grade: B

Raquel Rodriguez was backstage and said she wanted payback for her injured arm. Ronda Rousey and Shayna attacked and kicked her in the injured arm a few times before leaving.

Totally uncalled for. @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler just attacked an already injured @RaquelWWE. #SmackDown https://t.co/aaJMp6qJzr

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were out next on SmackDown before saying that tonight was going to be a good night for Sami, but they have a 'KO' problem.

The Tribal Chief had a solution and said that he and Sami would have a tag match with KO and a partner of Owens' choice.

"I'M HIS ONLY FRIEND!" 👀@SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/VZ65KqBJxS

Suddenly, John Cena showed up on the Titantron and said that KO had already texted him about the match. He'd appear beside Owens to take on The Bloodline members. This will also maintain the star's record of having a match in WWE for the last 20 years.

Cena enthusiastically accepted the challenge, and the episode ended with his entrance music playing in the arena.

SURPRISE! @FightOwensFight has found a tag team partner for his match against @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn for the DEC. 30th episode of #SmackDown....and his name is @JohnCena! 🔥 https://t.co/sYclbnE5cW

Episode rating: B+

We got a big segment with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy tonight while Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown.

