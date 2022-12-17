[PHOTO]: Sami Zayn finally gets a big appearance change on SmackDown 

Last week, there was a big tease on SmackDown when Jey Uso told Sami Zayn to clean up for the following week. This Friday was scheduled to feature a huge segment, with the tease of Sami Zayn being inducted as a full-blown Uce and not just an 'Honorary Uce.'

As SmackDown began, Zayn was seen with an appearance change and a hairdo that was similar to NXT star Cameron Grimes:

Zayn has been a crucial part of The Bloodline for the last few months. However, his importance was best exemplified at Survivor Series: WarGames, when he prevented the referee from counting to three as Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns in a spot.

He then became a big difference-maker as he hit Kevin Owens down in the nether region - eventually leading to Jey Uso getting the pin for The Bloodline on WarGames.

You can see another image of Sami Zayn below in a segment on SmackDown this week:

Many believe that Zayn's role as the Honorary Uce has breathed new life into The Bloodline story. Many haven't realized that it has been a while since Roman Reigns' last title defense, but Zayn indeed seems to be a breath of fresh air.

