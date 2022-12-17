WWE has released a disturbing footage on social media of LA Knight being assaulted by Uncle Howdy before tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has been involved in an angle with Bray Wyatt on the blue brand for some time now. The two stars first crossed paths on-screen during a backstage segment, and things turned physical.

During an in-ring segment, Wyatt tried to apologize to LA Knight and get even with him, but the latter slapped him twice. Knight was then seen exiting the arena with a mysterious person wearing a mask behind him. In another episode of SmackDown, he was laid out at the back with a bunch of equipment dumped on top of him.

Bray Wyatt denied that he was the one who attacked him, but the latter didn't buy it. Last week on Friday Night's Show, Knight shared footage of the horrible things that happened to him backstage to prove that the former Universal Champion was the culprit.

A new video has been released by WWE, which was first posted on TikTok by an account called "_comewithme." It shows LA Knight tied up in a strange place with his mouth covered in duct tape. The person behind the attack was revealed to be Uncle Howdy.

WWE @WWE So, this was just posted to _comewithme on TikTok... So, this was just posted to _comewithme on TikTok... 😳 https://t.co/O74V3Xlo6p

It'll be interesting to see where this story will lead to and what will transpire on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is telling the truth? Sound off in the comments below!

