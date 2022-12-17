IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Several weeks ago, on the blue brand, Nox made a surprise return to the company to aid Morgan, who was being attacked by Damage CTRL. She's one of the latest superstars to make a comeback under the Triple H regime.

Tegan has never held a title in WWE before, and she had the opportunity to finally capture one with Liv Morgan tonight. This was the opening match of the show.

Dakota Kai and Liv started things off, with the latter hitting her opponent with a dropkick after the bell rang.

Later in the match, Dakota hit Morgan with her signature, Kaio Kick, in the corner after the latter got distracted. They picked her up for a double powerbomb, but Tegan broke the pin.

After Nox hit IYO with the Shiniest Wizard, it was Kai's turn to make the save. Liv hit Dakota with a sunset flip powerbomb on the floor but ate a dropkick by SKY that almost sent her into the steel steps.

Bayley interfered in the bout by trying to throw Tegan over the barricade, but she was sent over instead.

A mystery hooded figure then attacked Tegan before being taken out by security. Owing to the distraction, the match ended after IYO SKY hit the Over the Moonsault for the win.

