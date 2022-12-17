[PHOTO] Uncle Howdy's SmackDown debut finally reveals whether he is Bray Wyatt or not

Bray Wyatt's appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown was a productive one. While most weeks have simply seen him cut promos, things have certainly escalated between him and LA Knight.

Knight would call Wyatt out, believing him to be the man behind Uncle Howdy. A QR code even saw previously-unseen footage of LA Knight being attacked and tied to a chair with a mask on him.

This week on the blue brand, Uncle Howdy officially debuted, and he is a different character from Bray Wyatt.

While it has been known, many believed that there was a possibility of Wyatt being the man behind Uncle Howdy. However, certain things, such as his eyes and a previously-spotted earring, seemed to indicate that Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas is the man behind Uncle Howdy.

LA Knight was confronted by Bray Wyatt, who he attacked. However, he was stunned when he found out that Uncle Howdy was not Wyatt himself. Knight would then flee the scene:

The former Universal Champion, meanwhile, had a good laugh while it was happening. This finally adds another layer to the story, and fans are excited to see what happens next and who the person behind Uncle Howdy is.

Who do you think is the man behind the mask? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes