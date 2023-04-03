Dave season 3 on FX: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The third season of FX's comedy series, Dave, is all set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around an aspiring rapper from Philadelphia and depicts his struggles as he tries to convince those around him of his talent.

The show features popular rapper Lil Dicky in the lead role as himself, along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by Lil Dicky and Jeff Schaffer.

FX's Dave season 3 trailer promises laughter and more drama as the beloved protagonist goes on his first-ever tour

On March 18, 2023, FX dropped the official trailer for the third season of the show, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the upcoming installment.

The trailer briefly depicts Dicky's struggles as he continues to try and find his voice in the world of hip hop, going on his first-ever tour. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and lighthearted tone that fans of the earlier seasons would certainly enjoy.

Along with the trailer, FX also shared the official description of the third season on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can look forward to another memorable season, replete with many hilarious moments as the beloved protagonist tries to accomplish his lifelong dream of becoming a famous rapper.

The show will premiere on April 5, 2023, with two episodes, following which it'll follow the standard weekly-release format.

What is Dave about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The comedy series tells a fictionalized story of rapper Lil Dicky, who dreams of becoming a hip hop star. It depicts the numerous struggles and challenges he faces as he tries to convince the people in his life of his true potential whilst also navigating the dynamic world of music. Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dave'' centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.''

The description further states,

''Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.''

Lil Dicky stars in the lead role as a fictionalized version of himself, and his performance defines the tone of the show. He portrays his character with a unique sense of humor and charm that makes him quite likable.

Apart from Dicky, the show also stars GaTa, Christine Ko, and Andrew Santino, among various others.

Don't forget to watch the third season of Dave on FX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

