FX's 'The Old Man' cast list: Jeff Bridges and others star in adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel

Jeff Bridges-starrer The Old Man is an American action thriller series premiering on FX on June 16, 2022. The series is an adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, the series will be the first time Bridges stars in a TV role.

The plot of The Old Man is centered around Dan Chase, a fugitive on the run from the FBI, CIA, and has many adversaries. The cat and mouse chase will accompany intense action and bloodshed as Bridges takes on the role of an action hero. Supporting him in the series are many other TV stars.

Here's a look at the cast of the upcoming FX thriller series.

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges and other veterans appear in 'The Old Man'

The series, The Old Man, will be Bridges' first acting role since Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) and is also his first TV role. He will be joined by TV veterans like John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and many other accomplished actors.

1) Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is the protagonist, Dan Chase - an absconding former CIA operative living off-the-grid until he is found. His troubles begin when he is hunted down by an assassin and has to be on the run.

In a very John Wick-like role, Bridges will be seen shooting guns, fighting with bare hands, and embarking on a quintessential vehicle chase.

Bridges is a very versatile and accomplished actor who comes from a prominent acting family. He received an Oscar for his performance as an alcoholic singer in Crazy Heart (2009).

He is also known for his roles in The Last Picture Show (1971), Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), Starman (1984), The Contender (2000), and True Grit (2010) among others.

2) John Lithgow as Harold Harper

The prolific actor John Arthur Lithgow will be seen in the role of the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper in The Old Man. Due to his complicated past with fugitive Dan Chase, Harper is called on to hunt him down.

A recipient of numerous accolades, Lithgow has had a long and illustrious career. He is most popularly known for his role as Dick Solomon in the NBC sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996-2001). He won three Primetime Emmy Awards for this role.

Additionally, he also appeared in Dexter, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, How I Met Your Mother, The Crown, and Perry Mason.

3) Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Amy Brenneman will be seen playing the role of Zoe McDonald in The Old Man. McDonald unknowingly becomes a part of Dan's dangerous chase after she offers him shelter and helps him survive the night.

Brenneman is an American actor and producer best known for her television work. She rose to prominence with her role as Detective Janice Licalsi in NYPD Blue (1993-1994).

She also co-created and co-starred in Judging Amy (1999-2005) as Judge Amy Gray. Additionally, she has appeared in Shonda Rhimes' Private Practice, HBO series The Leftovers, and in films like Heat, Fear, Daylight, Nine Lives, etc.

4) Alia Shawkat as Agent Angela Adams

Alia Shawkat will play the role of Harold Harper's protégé Agent Angela Adams who will also help him hunt down Dan Chase in The Old Man.

Shawkat is best known for her roles as Hannah Rayburn in State of Grace and Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development. She also played the roles of Gertie Michaels in The Final Girls and Dory Sief in Search Party.

5) Gbenga Akkinagbe as Julian Carson

Gbenga Akinnagbe will be seen in the role of highly trained special ops contractor Julian Carson in The Old Man. He was sent to take down Dan Chase when the latter proved to be difficult to apprehend.

Akinnagbe is an American actor and writer known for his roles Chris Partlow on HBO's The Wire and Larry Brown on HBO's The Deuce.

The Old Man will premiere on FX on June 16, 2022.

