"I'm an American, I do what I want": 'Squid Game' VIP Geoffrey Giuliano under fire for past behavior

Squid Game’s VIP 4 Geoffrey Giuliano makes news yet again, this time for all the wrong reasons.

Netflix’s Squid Game is currently the most watched Netflix show on the planet. While most actors, including Anupam Tripathi and Lee Jung Jae, were commended for their performance, the performances of the VIPs had received heavy criticism. However, the recent backlash received by American actor Geoffrey Giuliano was not for his arguably horrid on-screen portrayal but for his dubious behavior.

The actor, who also happens to be the author of several biographies of The Beatles, was recorded misbehaving and using obscene language with another customer at a supermarket in Thailand, back in 2017.

Several viewers have commented on the startling similarity between Giuliano’s entitled behavior, and that of his Squid Game alter ego, VIP 4.

Is Squid Game's Geoffrey Giuliano a white supremacist?

According to several reports, the actor-author was staying in Pattaya, Thailand in August 2017, along with his son. The incident took place at the Big-C supermarket, where Giuliano unleashed unwarranted anger on an innocent bystander.

The person who recorded the video explained that Giuliano cut the queue, and on being called out for it, abused the other customers claiming that he could do what he wanted as an American.

"He appeared from nowhere and cut in line in front of me. This was a cashier for customers with 10 or fewer items but he threw 25 items on the conveyer belt."

When the other customers protested, the actor went on to curse back and say,

"Go F*ck yourself, I'm an American, I do what I want, we're the kings of the world, OK?" The unnamed customer began filming, but the actor said, "You're not intimidating me by that camera, I'm an actor."

One of the customers pointed out his white supremacist-like comment about America’s supposed importance, to which the Squid Game actor let loose a barrage of abuse.

The customer said,

"I'm just waiting for the next round because what you said about America was very interesting."

Geoffrey Giuliano apparently aggravated by the comment, shouted back with a,

"Go f*** yourself, OK. Go f*** yourself, OK, let's get it real straight. You can go f*** yourself, OK? I'm an American, I do what I want, we're the kings of the world, OK. We're professional a*******. We have taken being a******* to the highest possible f****** level in this world."

The supposed “king of the world” then left the shop, but not before saying,

"Next time, go mind your own f***** business".

Fans of Squid Game are understandably upset at this reaction, with several calling him a crass white supremacist.

Parasite 🎬’s PEACH BICTH🍑 @ShutDa_Ur_Mouth

“F*ck you! I’m an American actor, I can do whatever I want” He’s indeed the real life VIP that manipulative st8 American white old man #SquidGame ’s one of a VIP actors Geoffrey Giuliano did horrible things in Thailand’s grocery store. He throw his stuff to people and yelled,“F*ck you! I’m an American actor, I can do whatever I want” He’s indeed the real life VIP that manipulative st8 American white old man #SquidGame’s one of a VIP actors Geoffrey Giuliano did horrible things in Thailand’s grocery store. He throw his stuff to people and yelled,

“F*ck you! I’m an American actor, I can do whatever I want” He’s indeed the real life VIP that manipulative st8 American white old man https://t.co/7JLn6qvaCK

🧊 missing popping era 🥺 @taetaetown @allkpop wow yeah good job casting him in squid game bc the personalities of the actor and the characters are exactly the same pfft @allkpop wow yeah good job casting him in squid game bc the personalities of the actor and the characters are exactly the same pfft https://t.co/KG8nrsFrdk

the donut⁷ @RcsjtV @taetaetown @allkpop Can we just talk about how Americans that feel damned entitled only say "go fk urself" when they're being exposed LIKE IS THAT ALL U HAVE LMAO @taetaetown @allkpop Can we just talk about how Americans that feel damned entitled only say "go fk urself" when they're being exposed LIKE IS THAT ALL U HAVE LMAO

Jennifer Lee/이 제니 @The_Jenius @stuheritage @yomyomf VIP #4 has a bad reputation in Seoul in the expat community and went viral for awful behavior in Thailand. Too bad the role didn’t go to someone who wasn’t as similar to their character as he was: youtube.com/watch?time_con… @stuheritage @yomyomf VIP #4 has a bad reputation in Seoul in the expat community and went viral for awful behavior in Thailand. Too bad the role didn’t go to someone who wasn’t as similar to their character as he was:youtube.com/watch?time_con…

This is not the first time Giuliano has revealed racist tendencies. Even before the supermarket incident, the actor was advocating the website “Date Thai Ladies” in 2016, for men who wanted to date Thai women. Propagating racist stereotypes about Thai women, Giuliano, in one of the videos talked about the “sensual” nature of Thai women and how they only want "love and a green card."

With Squid Game gaining global popularity, the racism shown by one of the actors has been criticized by fans around the world. More than rude, Giuliano’s actions have been called racist and misogynistic. Ironically, his real life seems to be a perfect match with his obscenely entitled character on screen.

Edited by Siddharth Satish