Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk denies accusations of the show being misogynistic

Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Squid Game has again landed in trouble, this time with Korean netizens accusing the show of being misogynistic. In a recent interview with Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo, the director opened up and denied the misogyny allegations against the show on September 28.

The allegations specifically arise for Kim Joo Ryung’s character, Han Mi Nyeo. Mi Nyeo is shown as a woman who chooses to get intimate with a mob boss to survive the games and emerge as a winner.

Additionally, viewers claimed that the naked ‘statues’ in the VIP rooms were exclusively female and used as decoration. But the Squid Game director has outrightly denied them by giving an explanation.

Squid Game called out for being misogynistic, director Hwang Dong Hyuk responds

With great success, come greater criticisms. While Squid Game is raking in popularity and becoming an unexpected phenomenon, the show has also been subjected to multiple complaints.

Some viewers are dissatisfied with the show’s treatment of women, especially Han Mi Nyeo. She was introduced in the drama as being capable of doing whatever it takes to survive. Reliable, flexible, cunning and quirky - Han Mi Nyeo’s character gave the show a refreshing touch.

However, Han Mi Nyeo uses physical intimacy as her weapon to get closer to mob boss Jang Deok Su (Heo Sung Tae), leading viewers to call it out as misogynistic.

In an interview with Hankook Ilbo on September 28, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong Hyuk addressed the issue by denying the allegations. He instead stated that it's a portrayal of human behavior:

“It was to show the actions of someone that can do anything (to survive) in an extreme situation. I thought that it was an action that a human would do when placed in the worst situation.”

On the other hand, there are also the painted figures that appear in the VIP room. It was revealed that they aren’t statues but real people who underwent body painting. While viewers claimed they were exclusively female, the director denied that too.

He said:

“(With regards to the painted figures) I thought that it was a show of those with power and just how far they would belittle other humans. Not all the painted figures were female. Every VIP would have had a female and a male next to them like a figure. It’s not accurate to say that it is an objectification of women. I used body painting to show how the VIPs objectify humans.”

As the Squid Game makers wanted nothing but a source of entertainment, Hwang Dong Hyuk’s explanation does make sense.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s English translation seems to have completely botched the nuances and basic meaning of the show. Particularly Han Mi Nyeo’s character, who actually had a monumental dialog but was translated entirely differently.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.

